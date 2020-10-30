Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Fugitive tech boss was Austrian spy agency informant

Interpol issued a so-called red notice for him on allegations of “violations of the German duty on securities act and the securities trading act, criminal breach of trust (and) especially serious case of fraud.” As a chief operating officer, Marsalek was in charge of all operational business activities, including sales, and is suspected of having inflated the balance sheet total and sales volume of the company, police said. Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun has been arrested, along with the company's former chief financial officer and former head of accounting.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:16 IST
Report: Fugitive tech boss was Austrian spy agency informant
Representative Image

German media report that a fugitive former top executive of payment company Wirecard was an informant for the Austrian spy agency BVT. Jan Marsalek, the former chief operating officer of Wirecard, faces allegations of fraud and other charges in connection with the company's sudden bankruptcy earlier this year.

Munich-based Wirecard filed for protection from creditors in June after executives admitted that 1.9 billion euros (USD 2.2 billion) listed as being held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably did not exist. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported Friday that German federal prosecutors have evidence Marsalek was a source for the BVT agency. The newspaper cited a German government response to Left party lawmaker Fabio De Masi.

German lawmaker Patrick Sensburg, who sits on the parliamentary intelligence oversight committee, told business daily Handelsblatt that Marsalek may have worked for several spy agencies simultaneously. He didn't elaborate. German federal police issued a wanted poster for Marsalek in August. Interpol issued a so-called red notice for him on allegations of "violations of the German duty on securities act and the securities trading act, criminal breach of trust (and) especially serious case of fraud." As a chief operating officer, Marsalek was in charge of all operational business activities, including sales, and is suspected of having inflated the balance sheet total and sales volume of the company, police said.

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun has been arrested, along with the company's former chief financial officer and former head of accounting. Police allege that Braun and Marsalek incorporated "fictitious proceeds from payment transactions relating to deals with so-called third-party acquirers in order to present the company financially stronger and more attractive to investors and customers."

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Task force sees unrelenting spreadThe White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an unrelenting surge in cases and urged tough countermea...

WB to employ 17,000 doctors to monitor COVID-19 patients in home isolation

THe West Bengal government will employ over 17,000 doctors to monitor the treatment of coronavirus patients in home isolation following reports that some of those affected are ignoring early signs of complications and opting for medical adv...

POLL-Oil faces bumpy road to recovery as second virus wave accelerates

Oil prices will be hemmed in the 40-45 per barrel range for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with analysts expecting a rough road to recovery into 2021 as an accelerating coronavirus outbreak fans renewed demand concer...

JSPL clocks consolidated net profit of Rs 903 crore for Q2

Jindal Steel and Power Limited JSPL clocked consolidated profit after tax of Rs 903 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here. According to the statement, the company had made a loss of Rs 321 crore duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020