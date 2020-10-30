Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASM Technologies acquires Semcon's India delivery centre

Pursuant to the agreement, ASM will also deliver services to the Scandinavian market leveraging Semcon's customer-facing team, the filing said. Both the companies will collaborate to scale by reciprocal access to a combined talent pool and strong capabilities in key areas such as Product Design and R&D, Embedded and Electronics, Value Engineering, Digital Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:50 IST
ASM Technologies acquires Semcon's India delivery centre

ASM Technologies Ltd (ATL), a global engineering and product R&D company, on Friday said it has acquired Semcon's offshore delivery centre in India for an undisclosed amount. BSE-listed ASM has over two decades expertise in the semiconductor, hi-tech, automotive and medical industries, while Swedish firm Semcon works with a large number of clients in the automotive industry, energy and life science sectors.

"With the acquisition, ASM Technologies will benefit from a combined talent pool with domain expertise in diverse industry verticals," a regulatory filing said. In particular, ASM will build both scale and competence, relevant to the automotive industry as it transitions to new propulsion systems and ever-increasing levels of driver assistance and autonomy, it added.

ASM and Semcon have also entered into a Global Cooperation Agreement to provide Semcon continued access to India's scale and capability base for engineering services. Pursuant to the agreement, ASM will also deliver services to the Scandinavian market leveraging Semcon's customer-facing team, the filing said.

Both the companies will collaborate to scale by reciprocal access to a combined talent pool and strong capabilities in key areas such as Product Design and R&D, Embedded and Electronics, Value Engineering, Digital Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering, it added. "The acquisition further strengthens our proposition for our clients while providing us with the additional scale and growth. We want to take this opportunity to welcome Semcon India employees into our fold and support us in our growth," ASM Technologies Ltd Managing Director Rabindra Srikantan said.

The global agreement is a win-win deal since both the companies complement each other well in terms of respective capabilities and market leadership, he added. "Our activities in India need to be scaled up in order to ensure delivery capacity and long-term profitability. We have reviewed different options to strengthen the operations in India. Instead of doing so organically, we have chosen to divest the operations to ASM Technologies, which already has a strong presence in India," Semcon President and CEO Markus Granlund said.

He added that the strategic cooperation agreement enhances value for its customers while allowing it to create the conditions to focus on other prioritised growth areas..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICFAI Business School Professor Tops 2019-20 Bestselling Case Authors List

Hyderabad Telangana India, Oct 30 ANINewsVoir The UK-based, The Case Centre, the independent home of the case method, today revealed the Top 40 Bestselling authors for 2019-20. Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI ...

Ex-Congress Mayor accused in Bengaluru riots case is absconding: Police

Former Mayor and sitting Congress corporator R Sampath Raj, an accused in the case related to the recent mob violence here, is absconding after being discharged from a hospital where he underwent treatment for COVID-19, police said on Frida...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs

World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide on Friday as jitters over a rising global COVID-19 infection rate and next weeks U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. A ...

England's Luke Wright signs contract extension with Sussex

Englands County Cricket Club Sussex announced that Luke Wright has signed a contract extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2023. The Sussex Sharks skipper, who has already spent 16 years with the club, will remain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020