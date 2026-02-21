Left Menu

Trump Enforces Immediate 10% Global Tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the signing of documents to institute a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, effective immediately. The announcement was made via Truth Social, where Trump expressed it as a significant achievement during his presidency.

Updated: 21-02-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 05:20 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has signed the necessary documents to impose a 10% tariff on imports from all countries. This new tariff policy, which will take effect almost immediately, represents a significant shift in U.S. trade policy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described this move from the Oval Office as his 'Great Honor.' The imposition of such a tariff is expected to have wide-reaching implications for global trade, potentially sparking reactions from trading partners and influencing market dynamics.

This decision is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to address trade imbalances and protect domestic industries. The impact on international relations and the global economy remains to be seen as countries assess their responses to the U.S. tariff.

