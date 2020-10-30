Chennaiproperties.in Conducts 'Digital Property Fair 2020'

Left Menu
The ‘Digital Property Fair 2020’ eases the buyer’s virtual search for a property through multiple developers and exhaustive listings featured on the portal. The ‘Digital Property Fair 2020’ online platform is browsed by more than 500 people per day, who explore the listings offered on the portal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:44 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Chennai properties conducts ‘Digital Property Fair 2020’, a first-of-its kind online expo. The ‘Digital Property Fair 2020’ exhibits live listings of Apartments, Individual houses, Land/Plots, and Commercial properties under one platform. The online expo for the buyers will be held until 15th December, 2020. Around 50 developers and more than 100 projects are showcased on the online portal. It is a user-friendly interface that features potential, exclusive and elite properties in the city as per the needs of the property buyers. All information about the projects such as property type, layout, unit sizes, price, the price per sq. ft., and the current status of the possession are featured on the site. Mr. Ilavarasan, Managing Director, Chennaiproperties.in said, “Living in a testing time as a pandemic, makes one’s dream to own a valuable asset more vital now than ever. The ‘Digital Property Fair 2020’ eases the buyer’s virtual search for a property through multiple developers and exhaustive listings featured on the portal. The buyers can evaluate the options as per the financial budget to select a prime property from a cluster of our offerings.” With the festive season around the corner, the developers have listed properties at slashed rates for the buyers. The ‘Digital Property Fair 2020’ online platform is browsed by more than 500 people per day, who explore the listings offered on the portal. Buyers who have made a property purchase can participate in a lucky draw to win exciting gifts. About Chennaiproperties.inChennaiproperties.in is functional under IBI Media Technologies. The company is constantly on the lookout for best practices to connect potential buyers and realtors and help the former with best deals. Chennaiproperties.in provides advertisement of properties of interest for buyers and sellers and these expressions of interest are offered with complete integrity, clarity, and transparency. It serves as one-stop destination for buying new properties, resale or rental needs across the city. Image: Potential Property PWRPWR

