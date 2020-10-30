Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electronics Sector Skill Council of India appoints PVG Menon as CEO

The Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) on Friday announced appointment of PVG Menon as its chief executive officer. Menon will be responsible for overseeing the operations of ESSCI and work closely with its governing Council on strategic issues related to the growth of the electronic systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:47 IST
Electronics Sector Skill Council of India appoints PVG Menon as CEO

The Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) on Friday announced appointment of PVG Menon as its chief executive officer. Menon will be responsible for overseeing the operations of ESSCI and work closely with its governing Council on strategic issues related to the growth of the electronic systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry in India. "Over the years, we have successfully skilled over a million professionals for the ESDM industry and have a wide footprint across India. We are also looking at raising the bar for skill development for this sector, so as to achieve global quality training, and make it available in India. We welcome PVG Menon on board and wish him the best," Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, ESSCI and Founder HCL said in a statement. ESSCI works with industry, the National Skill Development Corporation, and the Ministry of Electronics and IT to provide both skilling and re-skilling services to the industry.

"The ESDM industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy and has huge potential to add significant value to the country. It will be an important contributor to achieving the vision of a trillion dollar manufacturing economy for India," Menon said. The promoters of  ESSCI comprise ELCINA Electronic Industries Association of India, India Electronics & Semiconductor Association, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association, Manufacturer's Association for Information Technology, Indian Printed Circuit Association and Electrical Lamp and Component Manufacturers Association of India. It has two government nominees also on board. Prior to taking up this role, Menon was the President & CEO of VANN Consulting and has over three decades of experience in the development, marketing and management of technology. Before that, Menon led the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and also has rich industry experience in the electronics and semiconductor industry, the statement said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Everything's bigger in Texas: Early vote surpasses total 2016 turnout

With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of states office said on Friday. Early voting has been setting records...

Niti Aayog releases draft model Act on land titles

The Niti Aayog has released a draft model Act and rules for states on conclusive land titling with an aim to reduce litigations and ease the land acquisition process for infrastructure projects. The model Act and rules will provide state...

Leopardess found dead in C'garh's Korba

A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Friday, an official said. The animals carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Off...

YSRCP govt cheating farmers on every front, says Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday hit out at the YSRCP government by accusing it of cheating the farmers and not paying compensation for the loss they suffered due to heavy rains in the state. The YSRCP governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020