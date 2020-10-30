Left Menu
Govt mulling shifting BIS to commerce ministry: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government is deliberating shifting of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from the Department of Consumer Affairs to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

"We are deliberating on that and will share at an appropriate time," the minister said at a virtual conference responding to a question in this regard.

BIS is a national body that frames quality norms for products and services under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

