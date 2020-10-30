One killed, another injured as mine caves in

Karimnagar (Telangana) Oct 30 (PTI): A coal miner was killed and another injured when a mine caved in at Vakilpalli in Peddapalli district of Telangana, an official said on Friday. The cave-in occurred on Thursday owing to a geological fault, the general manager of Singareni Collieries (Ramagundam division-II) Masiragani Suresh said.

The mine is run by the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited. The deceased was Rapolu Naveen Kumar (28) and the injured Kalaveni Satish who was hospitalised and discharged, he said.

Work in the mine has been suspended and would resume in a couple of days. Further probe has begun, he added.