Left Menu
Development News Edition

Just Dial Q2 net drops 38 pc to Rs 47 cr

Digital directory service firm Just Dial on Friday posted a 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.34 crore for the September quarter. "The operations of the company were impacted, due to shutdown of offices following lockdown imposed by the government authorities to contain spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:29 IST
Just Dial Q2 net drops 38 pc to Rs 47 cr

Digital directory service firm Just Dial on Friday posted a 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.34 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 76.94 crore in the same quarter a year ago. "The operations of the company were impacted, due to shutdown of offices following lockdown imposed by the government authorities to contain spread of Covid-19 pandemic. "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an impact on the revenue... which has been partially offset by major cost reduction, including reduction in employee benefits, advertising and sales promotion expenses etc," the company said in its financial report. Consolidated income dropped by around 32 per cent to Rs 194.19 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 286.7 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. The company said with the easing of the lockdown, traffic and monetisation are improving and the impact of any revised lockdown or restrictions in certain geographies is being monitored. "While prioritising safety and well being of employees, the company is extensively leveraging technology for its operations. While the company has a strong balance sheet and robust cash position, the company is re-evaluating all costs and focusing even more on automated processes," Just Dial said. It added that the impact of Covid-19 remains uncertain and the company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Darbar move: Civil secretariat closes in Srinagar

The civil secretariat, which is the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, closed here on Friday as part of the biannual Darbar move, a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872, officials said. Civil Secretariat and other Darbar move...

Soccer-African Champions League semi and final pushed back

The African Champions League final and remaining semi-final have been postponed to new dates and the final moved from Cameroon to Alexandria in Egypt, the Confederation of African Football said on Friday. The twice postponed semi-final seco...

Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new coronavirus cases

Italy has registered 31,084 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the epidemic and up from the previous record of 26,831 posted on Thursday.The mini...

Young Tunisian's journey from dowdy suburb to French church beheading

When Brahim al-Aouissaoui made a video call to his family back in Tunisia early on Thursday he told them he had just arrived in Nice and found a place to sleep in a stairwell near a church, they recalled.Very soon afterwards, French police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020