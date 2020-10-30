Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lubrizol, Grasim Industries partner for India's largest CPVC resin plant

To support the local market, Lubrizol will make additional investments in the coming years to expand its existing CPVC compound plant at Dahej, Gujarat, and establish a local innovation centre as demand continues to grow, the statement added. India is among the largest consumers of CPVC, primarily in the form of plumbing pipe and fittings, and the growing needs for clean water in all residential and commercial buildings will drive continued growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:01 IST
Lubrizol, Grasim Industries partner for India's largest CPVC resin plant

To meet growing demand for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe and fittings in India, CPVC compound manufacturers Lubrizol Advanced Materials and Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm Grasim Industries have entered into a definitive agreement for setting up a plant to manufacture and supply CPVC resin in India. Once commissioned, the nearly 1-lakh-tonne CPVC plant at Grasim's site in Vilayat, Gujarat, will be the largest single-site capacity for CPVC resin production globally, Lubrizol said in a statement on Friday.

The project will be done in two phases, with the first phase of production expected to be operational in late-2022. To support the local market, Lubrizol will make additional investments in the coming years to expand its existing CPVC compound plant at Dahej, Gujarat, and establish a local innovation centre as demand continues to grow, the statement added.

India is among the largest consumers of CPVC, primarily in the form of plumbing pipe and fittings, and the growing needs for clean water in all residential and commercial buildings will drive continued growth. To date, Lubrizol products have been instrumental in delivering safer water to some 200 million citizens in South Asia.

Lubrizol has plans to introduce other advanced water solutions in India in near future. With this investment to supply resin to its existing compounding plant in Dahej, Lubrizol becomes the only company in India with an end-to-end CPVC capability.

Lubrizol continued to strengthen its customer network, collaborating with local firms like Ashirvad Pipes, an Aliaxis company, and Prince Pipes to ensure robust distribution in India and South Asia. "This alliance will help us better serve our customers in India and South Asia, as well as support the Indian economy," Lubrizol Advanced Materials Vice-President (South Asia) Arnau Pano said.

Kalyan Ram Madabhushi, CEO (global chemicals) and group business head (fertilisers and insulators) at Aditya Birla Group, said, "This collaboration with Lubrizol Advanced Materials is part of our long-term direction to bring in world-class technologies to India and additionally complements our growth strategy in Chlor-Alkali and Derivatives platform." The tie-up will also enable Aditya Birla Group and The Lubrizol Corporation to explore collaboration opportunities across additional segments, such as water management, construction, textiles, automotive and piping, by leveraging the technologies and market channels of both groups, it added..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Darbar move: Civil secretariat closes in Srinagar

The civil secretariat, which is the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, closed here on Friday as part of the biannual Darbar move, a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872, officials said. Civil Secretariat and other Darbar move...

Soccer-African Champions League semi and final pushed back

The African Champions League final and remaining semi-final have been postponed to new dates and the final moved from Cameroon to Alexandria in Egypt, the Confederation of African Football said on Friday. The twice postponed semi-final seco...

Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new coronavirus cases

Italy has registered 31,084 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the epidemic and up from the previous record of 26,831 posted on Thursday.The mini...

Young Tunisian's journey from dowdy suburb to French church beheading

When Brahim al-Aouissaoui made a video call to his family back in Tunisia early on Thursday he told them he had just arrived in Nice and found a place to sleep in a stairwell near a church, they recalled.Very soon afterwards, French police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020