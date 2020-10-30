Tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns in UP, 2 killed

A tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Kon area here on Friday, killing two elderly women and injuring over two dozen people, police said. The accident took place when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees was going to Amla Dham temple. The driver of the tractor-trolley lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, SHO of Kon police station Arvind Yadav said.

Nirmala Devi (65) and Shail Kumari (60) were killed on the spot, while two dozen people were injured, he said. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Bodies of the two women were sent for postmortem, police added.