Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd. signs MOU with Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd., a subsidiary of Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd. (Sri Sri Tattva), which manufactures a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic, Health & Dietary Supplements and Food products has entered into a MOU with Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V., one of the most trusted brand of Spices & Sauces in the EU. The objective of the MOU is to set up a verified and safe food supply chain of regenerative spices (agroforestry and natural farming) and explore together new market opportunities. Both companies have agreed to start with a red chili-based agroforestry system in Andhra Pradesh, India and to promote it widely with other spices in the future.

The chillies, coming from a regenerative source, will be procured directly from the farmers and processed into the final product. Sustainability and traceability forms the foundation of this business relationship. Verstegen has been a leader in sustainable business and was elected as the most sustainable company in the Netherlands. Source Natural has collaborated with the Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Trust and have done extensive work to train farmers in sustainable methods of farming such as natural and organic farming. Having a good connect with local farmers in the region, the company would be able to source high-quality produce and ensure that the farmers earn a premium over the market rate for their high-quality crop, a result of the special methods of cultivation applied by them.

"Sustainability and protection of environment is a cause that has been very close to our heart. We are happy to enter into this relationship with a like-minded and esteemed organisation like Verstegen. We will leverage our network to source the highest quality Indian spices from farmers implementing sustainable agricultural practices. We are sure that this will encourage more farmers to adopt such practices and benefit from the endeavour," said Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Source Natural. "We are very proud to sign this MoU with Source Natural. This collaboration enables us to extend our global sustainable ambition with a project in India. To find a partner with a mutual goal, namely successful entrepreneurship with farmers and biodiversity, is magnificent. We are more than excited to start this project together with Source Natural and we truly hope that many people will benefit from this endeavour," said Michel Driessen, CEO, Verstegen.

The company comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness at every household. Its prestigious and internationally compliant certifications such as WHO cGMP and COPP, ANMAT PIC/S GMP, Ayush Premium Mark, ISO 22000:2018, HACCP and product capabilities for Vegan, India (NPOP) USDA (NOP) and EU Organic Certified products make its portfolio offerings very strong for domestic and global markets. Source Natural has product offerings under the Sri Sri Tattva brand in categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Health Care, Supplements and Food products.

Source Natural's standards of excellence combining traditional and modern scientific research, product innovation, quality systems and manufacturing driven by technology and stringent control systems are part of the 360-degree approach by Sri Sri Tattva for a holistic approach to health and wellness. Verstegen has been a family owned business since it was founded in 1886. We think that herbs and spices are the starting point for great flavours. That's why we supply the highest quality herbs and spices. We take great pride in our long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship with local farmers, all around the world.

Through state of the art technology and an optimum quality control process, we ensure a fair, transparent and sustainable farmer-to-consumer chain. At Verstegen, the customer comes first and that is why we always respond to changing customer needs. With this approach, we can continue to provide each and every person with inspiring and surprising innovations, to enjoy responsible and healthy, but above all, delicious food.

