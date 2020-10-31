JSW Holdings Sep quarter profit drops to Rs 39 cr

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted 48.1 decline in consolidated profit at Rs 39.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

The company had posted a profit of Rs 76.20 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Holdings said in a filing to BSE

Total income during July-September 2020-21 dropped to Rs 50.32 crore from Rs 85.48 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.