PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:46 IST
NEW DELHI, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --• GFTBX brings Trendiest Personalized Gifts to celebrate and strengthen the eternal bond of love between husband and wife on Karwachauth• This Karwachauth, GFTBX bring the latest and the most exclusive collection of personalized gifts for its customers• GFTBX offers fastest delivery of Gifts across IndiaIt is that time of the year when festivity is on its full swing. India boasts of an array of significant festivals, of which Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival, marks one important celebration for the married women. The festival is a celebration of the pious bond between a husband and a wife. It is believed that observing this ritual strengthens the bond of the couple and binds them together as husband and wife for the next incarnations also. Karva Chauth is evidenced with the infinite love and devotion of a wife for her husband and her willingness to sacrifice for his wellbeing. With the changing times, even husbands are seen holding a fast for their wives. This Karwa Chauth, GFTBX brings the most exclusive and unmatched collection of Personalized gifts for its customer at a very reasonable price. The latest collection is available on Amazon India. GFTBX that specializes in personalized and customized gifts offers its customers with the trendiest and most exclusive gifts on Karwa Chauth. The website houses a premium collection of personalized gifts and offers shipping to over 3000 cities across India

GFTBX houses special product range of personalized Wooden Engraved Photo Frame and Plaque. These wooden frames and plaques can be customized with messages for your loved ones. These words can be the truest expression of love, care, and commitment. There is a wide range of gifting option available for Special Karwa Chauth Gifts, which the customers can order in a very smooth and quick manner. To make this special occasion more special GFTBX offers its customers with heavy discounts. Customers can go on the below link and can find all the exciting offers on GFTBX Amazon Pagehttps://www.amazon.in/stores/page/7C7400FF-93EB-4DB4-BE71-4098F0F6C118?channel=pr2020Commenting on the latest collection Vikram Pratap, the CEO of GFTBX shared that, "Karwa Chauth is a traditional Indian festival that allows married couples to express their selfless love and care for each other. As the wife will observe a day-long fast for her husband's health and happiness, the husband too would like to do something special for her by showering her with gifts to remind her of his love. But choosing a perfect gift for the wife isn't an easy task. Keeping in mind the zeal and enthusiasm of the bond of love, GFTBX has brought a range of unique and romantic gifts to make this occasion special for them. Furthermore, we have made shopping, a safe and convenient matter for people by proving a safe payment gateway and efficient delivery in India and worldwide. This way, we have created the ease of shopping anytime, anywhere."GFTBX, has highly efficient and experienced customer support to guide and assist the customers regarding the choice of gift products. The company customizes the gifts exactly as per the preferences of the customers and offers many different choices and variety in designs. The services of the company extend throughout India with the facility of express delivery. In times like these, when one avoids going out, you can get the gifts delivered at your doorstep with one single click

About GFTBX:GFTBX is an innovative and unique product selling portal that aspires to offer unique and high-quality gift products. GFTBX is a brand of YV Ingenious Designs Pvt. Ltd. which caters to the gifting needs of people of all ages in India. It powered the sale of unique kind of gifts and products online. We persist to power further on with our customer's support!Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324373/GFTBX.jpg PWRPWR

