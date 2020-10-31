Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank fraud: ED seizes Rs 6 cr cash after raids on Ahmedabad firm

"This was done to facilitate them to obtain huge funds from consortium of banks which later became NPA (non performing assets)," it said. Assets worth over Rs 204 crore have been attached by the ED in this case in the past..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:05 IST
Bank fraud: ED seizes Rs 6 cr cash after raids on Ahmedabad firm
ED's money laundering case, filed under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in this alleged bank loan fraud is linked to the Ardor group of companies. Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs six crore cash after it raided an Ahmedabad-based company in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 488 crore bank fraud case, the central probe agency said on Saturday. It said Rs 5.99 crore cash and some foreign currency was seized on Friday after it raided six residential and office premises of the consultancy and builder group - True Value Group and Vipul and Manish Associates, it said in a statement.

ED's money laundering case, filed under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in this alleged bank loan fraud is linked to the Ardor group of companies. "The Ardor group of companies and its directors, in connivance with unknown bank officials, had cheated and caused wrongful loss to the consortium of banks amounting to about Rs 488 crore," the ED said.

It alleged that Vipul and Manish Associates and True Value Management Consultant Pvt Ltd "floated numerous dummy companies and made their relatives and associates directors of these companies for committing circular trade to inflate books of accounts of Ardor group companies. "This was done to facilitate them to obtain huge funds from a consortium of banks which later became NPA (non-performing assets)," it said.

Assets worth over Rs 204 crore have been attached by the ED in this case in the past.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel as country observes 'National Unity Day'

India on Saturday observed National Unity Day to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with the president, the prime minister and a host of other dignitaries recalling his iron-willed leadership and patriotism...

Clinical SRH bowlers restrict RCB to 120/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 120 for seven in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. SRH strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular...

IPL 13: SRH's spirited bowling restrict RCB to 120/7

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 1207 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, the in-form opener Davdutt Padikkal 5 lost his wicket early as San...

Rublev beats Anderson in Vienna for his 5th final in 2020

Andrey Rublev advanced to his fifth final of the season Saturday after Kevin Anderson pulled out in the second set of their semifinal at the Erste Bank Open. The fifth-seeded Rublev led 6-4, 4-1 when Anderson quit the match with a right thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020