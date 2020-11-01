Commuters try to board staff special train, chased away by railway police in Bengal

The railway police chased away some commuters who tried to force their way into a staff special train at Howrah station in West Bengal on Saturday. Some commuters had boarded a Howrah-Barddhaman special train for railway staffers and were forced to disembark, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

However, they regrouped and tried to reboard the train by attempting to break open the closed gates of other compartments, he said. A joint team of GRP and RPF personnel chased away around 100 commuters from the platform, the spokesperson said.

Regular suburban railway services are yet to restart in West Bengal. The services have been suspended since the COVID-19 outbreak..