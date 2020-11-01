Left Menu
Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in Q2 2021

We are also in preliminary discussions with other countries for probable supply." Prasad said the price of the vaccine is yet to be determined, as the company is still looking at the cost of product development. "Our immediate focus is to conduct Phase 3 trial successfully across sites," he added..

Bharat Biotech is planning to launch its vaccine for COVID-19 in the second quarter next year if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory authorities, a top company official said. It said its immediate focus is to conduct the Phase 3 trials successfully across sites in the country. The company's vaccine candidate -Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus was isolated in an ICMR lab.

"If we get all the approvals after establishing strong experimental evidence and data, and efficacy and safety data in our last stage of trials, we aim to launch the vaccine in Q2 of 2021," Bharat Biotech International Executive Director Sai Prasad told PTI. After the company received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial to establish the efficacy of the vaccine candidate, it has begun site preparatory exercises for Phase 3, recruitment and dosage will begin in November, he added. "The trial to be conducted in 25 to 30 sites across 13-14 states will provide two doses each for the vaccine and placebo recipients. About 2,000 subjects could be enrolled per hospital," Prasad said.

Asked about the investment on the vaccine, he said: "Our investment is about Rs 350-400 crore for the development of vaccine and the new manufacturing facilities, which include our investments for conducting the Phase 3 clinical trial, in the next six months". On the company's plan to sell the vaccine to the government or to private players, Prasad said: "We are looking to supply for both government and private markets. We are also in preliminary discussions with other countries for probable supply." Prasad said the price of the vaccine is yet to be determined, as the company is still looking at the cost of product development.

"Our immediate focus is to conduct Phase 3 trial successfully across sites," he added.

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Pollution board to abide by govt's COVID advisory, 90-db noise cap for Diwali in place: Official

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB said on Sunday that the existing noise cap of 90 decibel on crackers will be in place during this Diwali, and all COVID-19 advisories by the state and the Centre would be strictly followed to av...

A running subplot in fight for Parsa seat: Lalu's son’s troubled marriage

More than the electoral battle, the Parsa assembly segment in Saran district is witnessing a fight playing out between the families of two Yadav giants of Bihar politics -- Lalu Prasad and Chandrika Roy. The marital dispute between Prasads ...

Costner, De Niro remember 'The Untouchables' co-star Sean Connery: He was a man's man

Hollywood legend Sean Connerys co-actors from The Untochables, Robert De Niro and Kevin Costner, reminisced the time they spent with the screen icon while working on Brian De Palmas crime drama. Connery is known globally as the first James ...

AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hardwork and compassion.At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Biswa...
