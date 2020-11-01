Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai reports highest domestic sales in Oct at 56,605 units; total sales up 8 pc

The company had sold 63,610 units in October 2019. The auto major recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 56,605 units last month, up 13.2 per cent from 50,010 units in October 2019, the company said in a statement. The company's exports, however, declined by 10.1 per cent to 12,230 units as compared with 13,600 units in October last year, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:45 IST
Hyundai reports highest domestic sales in Oct at 56,605 units; total sales up 8 pc

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported an 8.2 per cent increase in total sales at 68,835 units for October. The company had sold 63,610 units in October 2019.

The auto major recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 56,605 units last month, up 13.2 per cent from 50,010 units in October 2019, the company said in a statement. The company had achieved the previous highest monthly domestic sales number in October 2018 with 52,001 units.

"The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for the overall business environment and we are confident that the company will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of the economy, community and all its stakeholders," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales,Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said. The company's exports, however, declined by 10.1 per cent to 12,230 units as compared with 13,600 units in October last year, it added.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...

'Definitely not': Dhoni when asked whether it's his final game for CSK

Definitely not, replied Chennai Super Kings CSK skipper MS Dhoni when asked whether the match against Kings XI Punjab KXIP is his last game for the franchise in the Indian Premier League IPL. During the toss between CSK and KXIP, commentato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020