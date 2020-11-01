Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 cr waitlisted passengers denied train travel in 2019-20: RTI

More than one crore passengers could not travel by trains despite buying tickets in 2019-2020 because of being waitlisted, a query filed under the RTI has found, indicating a shortage of trains on busy routes in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:14 IST
Over 1 cr waitlisted passengers denied train travel in 2019-20: RTI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than one crore passengers could not travel by trains despite buying tickets in 2019-2020 because of being waitlisted, a query filed under the RTI has found, indicating a shortage of trains on busy routes in the country. The RTI reply has said in 2019-2020, a total of 84,61,204 Passenger Name Record (PNR) numbers, against which 1.25 crore passengers were scheduled to travel, were automatically cancelled due to being waitlisted. The Railway Ministry has for the first time taken measures to reduce waitlisting for train travel with the introduction of private trains. The Railways has also introduced special 'clone trains' on the routes which generally have high passenger traffic. These trains have limited stoppages/halts and faster transit time. They primarily have 3-tier AC coaches and will run ahead of the already operating special trains on the same route. The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these 'clone trains' is 10 days. The waitlisting of passengers and the automatic cancellation of tickets have been a problem for the Railways over the years with the national transporter unable to meet the demands of its growing customers. After cancellation of PNRs, the ticket fare is refunded to the passengers. In the last five years, almost five crore PNRs were automatically cancelled because of being waitlisted, said the RTI filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur. While in 2014-15, the number of cancelled PNRs stood at 1,13,17,481, the number in 2015-2016 was 81,05,022, in 2016-2017 it was, 72,13,131, the next year it was 73,02,042 and in 2018-2019, the number stood at 68,97,922.

Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board too in a press briefing earlier had acknowledged the need for reducing waitlisting in trains and said with the introduction of private trains, the number of waitlisted passengers will decrease. According to official figures, the passenger sector requirement in 2019-2020 was 8.4 billion. The average drop in the waiting list was 8.9 per cent in 2019-20. During the busy season, 13.3 per cent passengers were not able to get confirmed reservations.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UAE cuts spending in 2021 federal budget

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates approved a smaller federal budget for 2021 in a sign that the country is curbing expenditure amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.The budget for next year was set at 58 billion dirhams 15....

Cycling-Tour Down Under's 2021 race cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Tour Down Under in Australia that was scheduled to take place in January has been cancelled as the COVID-19 pandemic has made logistics difficult, organisers said on Sunday. Traditionally the first World Tour race of the season, the rac...

58 Maharashtra Police personnel test COVID-19 positive

Fifty-eight police personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus within past 24 hours, Maharashtra Police informed on Sunday. With this, the tally for COVID-19 cases in the force has reached 26,589, including 1,386 active cases, 24,91...

UK heads for complete lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses one million mark

The UK has crossed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases as it prepares for a second complete lockdown in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of infections. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the latest stay-at-home rules ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020