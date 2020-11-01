Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southern Rly records Rs 1,167.57 cr freight earnings in April-October period

In October alone, Southern Railway carried 2.09 million tonne of freight, generating revenues of Rs 162.42 crore. Between April and October, the figure was 14.78 million tonnes, which fetched a revenue of Rs 1,167.57 crore, a press release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:20 IST
Southern Rly records Rs 1,167.57 cr freight earnings in April-October period

Southern Railway on Sunday said it clocked several milestones between the April-October period in handling of freight besides earning revenues of Rs 1,167.57 crore. In October alone, Southern Railway carried 2.09 million tonne of freight, generating revenues of Rs 162.42 crore.

Between April and October, the figure was 14.78 million tonnes, which fetched a revenue of Rs 1,167.57 crore, a press release said. The highest loading of rice and paddy was recorded in October for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, totalling 2.61 lakh tonnes.

As many as 56 trains of automobiles, again a best ever loading of automobiles, was carried out by Southern Railway. Four loads of harvesters from Chinna Salem to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Karnataka was among the cargo carried, the release said.

Southern Railway was the destination railway for carrying several essential commodities like fertilisers, food grain, cement, iron and steel and coal. The combined effect of higher speeds of freight trains, quick and efficient unloading at the terminals improved the availability of wagons, not only for the Southern Railway, but also for Indian railways, the release said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochis beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.Visuals from the citys beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 ...

Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 1 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 ...

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the worlds strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. More than ...

Cash, liquor & drugs seized from two bypoll constituencies in Nagaland

Cash, liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 13 lakh have been seized from two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland where bye-elections will be held on November 3, an election official said on Sunday. The seizures were made by the Flying Squad T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020