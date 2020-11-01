Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation; trains diverted

The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process. The 14 points on which a consensus emerged during the talks on Saturday include providing regular pay scale to 1,252 MBC employees who have completed their probation period.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:41 IST
Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation; trains diverted
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points. The call for the agitation was given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti. According to police, youths in large numbers blocked a rail track in Bharatpur's Bayana.

Routes of seven passenger trains were changed in the wake of the Gurjar agitation, a North-Western Railways spokesman said. Seven trains were diverted due to a blockade on the Hindaun City-Bayana railway line, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The trains diverted due to the agitation are the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota; Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur; Kota-Dehradun; Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin; Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur; and Udaipur-Hazrat Nizamuddin. The convener of the organisation, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, said he is waiting for State Sports and Youth Minister Ashok Chandna to come to Bayana from Jaipur.

When asked how long the agitation would stretch, he told reporters, "It depends on the government." "The agitation will affect traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. The movement of traffic was disrupted on the Bayana-Hindaun road," police said. Earlier on Saturday, Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said the talks with the government were positive.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in many districts. The home department had evoked the National Security Act (NSA) in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar and Karauli districts. The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process.

The 14 points on which a consensus emerged during the talks on Saturday include providing regular pay scale to 1,252 MBC employees who have completed their probation period. The state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, families of the three people who died due to injuries received during a Gurjar agitation in the past will be given an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record; health official says true toll worse

Irans daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday, the health ministry announced, and the head of a top medical body said the actual toll was at least three times higher than the official count. The deaths, announce...

Voters with disability, elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it will provide free transportation to polling booths to voters in Patna aged above 80 and those having disabilities. The voters will be provided free Uber rides to the booths on polling day as pa...

Campaigning for Nagaland bye-election ends

Campaigning for the bye-election to the two Assembly constituencies Southern Angami I and Pungro-Kiphire in Nagaland came to an end on Sunday evening. Three candidates ruling NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha, oppposition NPFs Kikovi Kirha and Ind...

58.96% voting till 5.30 pm in second phase of Raj civic polls

About 59 per cent votes were polled till 5.30 pm in the second phase of polling for three municipal corporations in Rajasthan on Sunday, the state election commission said. The polling started at 7.30 am and continued till 5.30 pm.However, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020