Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Days before U.S. election, Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters: MICHIGAN (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1): * Voting for Biden: 52% * Voting for Trump: 42% * Biden was up 52%-43% the prior week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 01:04 IST
POLL-Days before U.S. election, Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Democrat Joe Biden's lead over U.S. President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released Sunday.

Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points in Wisconsin and Michigan, and the presidential nominee is ahead by seven points in Pennsylvania. Biden has led Trump in all three states in every Reuters/Ipsos weekly poll that began in mid-September, and his leads have ticked higher in the each state over the past two weeks. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters: MICHIGAN (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1):

* Voting for Biden: 52% * Voting for Trump: 42%

* Biden was up 52%-43% the prior week. * 37% of adults said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1): * Voting for Biden: 53%

* Voting for Trump: 43% * Biden was up 53%-44% the prior week.

* 41% of adults said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden was up 50%-45% the prior week. * 25% of adults said they already had voted.

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27) * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 47% * A prior poll had showed Biden with an apparent lead of 50%-46%, with the margin being on the edge of the poll's credibility interval.

* 32% said they already had voted. * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better. ARIZONA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27):

* Voting for Biden: 48% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* The two are statistically tied as the margin is within the survey's credibility interval. * A prior poll also showed a statistically even race, with 49% for Biden and 46% for Trump.

* 37% said they already had voted. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 48%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump's 46%. * 35% said they already had voted.

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, it gathered responses from 1,007 adults, including 654 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Wisconsin, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, it gathered responses from 1,007 adults, including 696 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 673 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Florida, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 704 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,007 adults, including 714 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 647 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

TRENDING

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

In Iowa and Michigan, Trump tries to rally two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a campaign sprint across U.S. battleground states with chilly outdoor rallies in Iowa and Michigan as he seeks to defy the polls and fend off Democratic challenger Joe ...

Moldova presidential election likely heading to run-off, early results show

Moldovas presidential election looked likely to go into a run-off after preliminary results on Sunday showed that incumbent President Igor Dodon held a small lead over his main opponent Maia Sandu, but not enough to win outright in the firs...

French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass

Shocked local parishioners gathered outside the Notre-Dame catholic church in the southern French city of Nice on Sunday, seeking solace at its first mass in the three days since a knifewielding attacker killed three people inside.In France...

Cycling-Next year's Tour de France to go up the Ventoux twice

The Tour de France riders will climb the iconic Mont Ventoux twice next year through two different courses, organisers said as they unveiled the route on Sunday. The Giant of Provence will first be ascended from the easiest of its three sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020