Ashok Leyland sales up 1 pc in October at 9,989 units

The company had sold 9,862 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales declined 2 per cent to 8,885 units as against 9,079 units in October 2019, it added.

02-11-2020
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 1 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,989 units in October. The company had sold 9,862 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales declined 2 per cent to 8,885 units as against 9,079 units in October 2019, it added. Total heavy and medium commercial vehicle sales were down 11 per cent at 4,588 units as compared to 5,131 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 14 per cent at 5,401 units as compared to 4,731 units in October last year, the filing added.

