TVS Motor posts 22 PC increase in total sales at 3,94,724 units in Oct

The company had sold a total of 3,23,368 units in October last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing Last month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 per cent at 382,121 units as against 3,08,161 units in the year ago period. The company said its total exports grew by 33 per cent at 92,520 units in October as against 69,339 units in the same month last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:09 IST
Representative image

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 22 per cent increase in total sales at 394,724 units in October. The company had sold a total of 3,23,368 units in October last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing

Last month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 per cent at 382,121 units as against 3,08,161 units in the year ago period. Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 19 per cent at 3,01,380 units as against 2,52,684 units in October 2019, it added. Motorcycle sales stood at 1,73,263 units in October 2020 as against 1,25,660 units in the same month last year, a growth of 38 per cent. Scooter sales of grew by 5 per cent at 1,27,138 units last month as against 1,21,437 units in October 2019, the company said

TVS Motor Co said its three-wheeler sales were at down at 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in the same month last year. The company said its total exports grew by 33 per cent at 92,520 units in October as against 69,339 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports were up 46 per cent at 80,741 units as against 55,477 units in October 2019.

