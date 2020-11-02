Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor Company sales in October 2020 grows by 22 percent

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 22 per cent registering 394,724 units in October 2020 as against 323,368 units in the month of October 2019.

ANI | Hosur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:45 IST
TVS Motor Company sales in October 2020 grows by 22 percent
TVS Motor Company. Image Credit: ANI

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company sales grew by 22 per cent registering 394,724 units in October 2020 as against 323,368 units in the month of October 2019. Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 per cent recording 382,121 units in October 2020 as against 308,161 units in October 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19 per cent registering 301,380 units in October 2020 as against 252,684 units in October 2019. Motorcycle grew by 38 per cent recording 173,263 units in October 2020 as against 125,660 units in October 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 5 per cent registering 127,138 units in October 2020 as against 121,437 units in October 2019.

Exports The Company's total exports grew by 33 per cent registering 92,520 units in the month of October 2020 as against 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46 per cent with 80,741 units in October 2020 as against 55,477 units in October 2019.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in October 2019.

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, we...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon dies at 73

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon has succumbed to cancer in Los Angeles. He was 73. Gordon has produced films such as Field of Dreams, Die Hard, October Sky and Waterworld.He has even shared an Oscar nomination with older brother and...

UP: Woman set on fire by son, wife, his in-laws

A woman was allegedly set afire on Monday by her son, daughter-in-law and others in Jalalabad area over a family dispute, police said. Ratna Devi 58 was set ablaze by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akashs parents-in-law, Supe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020