Left Menu
Development News Edition

China blue-chips end higher on rising factory activity

China blue-chip shares finished higher on Monday after a private survey showed the fastest acceleration in Chinese factory activity in nearly a decade, the latest indication of the country's robust economic recovery from lockdowns. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.54%, with the consumer staples sector up 0.24% and the real estate index up 0.47%.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:04 IST
China blue-chips end higher on rising factory activity
Representative image

China blue-chip shares finished higher on Monday after a private survey showed the fastest acceleration in Chinese factory activity in nearly a decade, the latest indication of the country's robust economic recovery from lockdowns.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.54%, with the consumer staples sector up 0.24% and the real estate index up 0.47%. ** The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, closing 0.02% higher at 3,225.12. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.978%. ** Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October as domestic demand surged, a private business survey showed on Monday, adding further momentum to the recovery of the world's second-largest economy. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.5%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.39%. ** At 0706 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.693 per U.S. dollar, 0% firmer than the previous close of 6.6932. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Whirlpool China Co Ltd, up 10.07%, followed by Dr.Peng Telecom & Media Group Co Ltd, gaining 10.06% and COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd , up by 10.05%. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Huadian Energy Co Ltd down 10.06%, followed by Sichuan Xichang Electric Power Co Ltd losing 10.05% and Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd down by 10.03%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.7% and the CSI300 has risen 15.2%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.02% this month.

Also Read: Chinese firm ByteDance to reallocate resources if Pakistan unblocks TikTok

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

South European government bond yields rise as lockdown restrictions tighten

Germanys 10-year bond yield held near recent multi-month lows on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields nudged higher as new lockdown measures in Europe increased the demand for safer assets.As COVID-19 cases surge across E...

Soccer-West Ham boss Moyes not opposed to return of five substitutes rule

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he would not be against the reintroduction of a rule change allowing five substitutes in a match amid growing concerns over player welfare. In May, soccers rule-making body IFAB changed regulations g...

UK's Sunak says hopeful England lockdown can be lifted in Dec

Britains government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.Our hope and expectation is,...

Mall operator CBL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Shopping mall operator CBL Associates Properties Inc voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, becoming the latest mall operator seeking to restructure its operations as the COVID-19 crisis caused prolonged closures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020