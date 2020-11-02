Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMDC board to consider share buyback on Nov 10

"A meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 10, 2020...to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 1 each," NMDC said in a regulatory filing. The firm did not give details of the proposal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:01 IST
NMDC board to consider share buyback on Nov 10

State-owned mining major NMDC on Monday said its board will meet next week to consider a proposal for share buyback. The company said its board will also approve the financial result for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  "A meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 10, 2020...to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 1 each," NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The firm did not give details of the proposal. Buyback is done with the objective of returning surplus cash to the holder of equity shares of the company.  Shares of NMDC were trading 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 84.10 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death compared to those who were not taking aspirin, according to a new st...

Mall operator CBL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Shopping mall operator CBL Associates Properties Inc voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, becoming the latest mall operator seeking to restructure its operations as the COVID-19 crisis caused prolonged closures...

FOREX-Euro, yen implied volatility highest since April as traders prep for US election

One-week implied volatility gauging levels in the euro and the Japanese yen rose to their highest since beginning of April, reflecting traders angst ahead of the U.S. election on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar rose on Monday as investors prepared ...

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades; cash pile grows

Ryanair on Monday posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in 30 years as COVID-19 restrictions pulverized demand and warned it may only carry half its normal passenger numbers next year. But a stronger than expected balan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020