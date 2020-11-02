Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda launches special editions of Amaze, WR-V

Based on top-grade VX in both diesel and petrol, these 'Exclusive Editions' offer an enhanced premium package, Honda Cars India said in a statement. The manual petrol version of the Amaze Exclusive Edition has been priced at Rs 7.96 lakh while the CVT trim is tagged at Rs 8.79 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:33 IST
Honda launches special editions of Amaze, WR-V

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has launched special edition trims of Amaze and WR-V models amid the ongoing festive season. Based on top-grade VX in both diesel and petrol, these 'Exclusive Editions' offer an enhanced premium package, Honda Cars India said in a statement.

The manual petrol version of the Amaze Exclusive Edition has been priced at Rs 7.96 lakh while the CVT trim is tagged at Rs 8.79 lakh. Similarly, the diesel manual version is priced at Rs 9.26 lakh while the CVT trim is tagged at Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The company has also launched WR-V Exclusive Edition with both petrol and diesel trims. The manual petrol variant is priced at Rs 9.7 lakh while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 10.99 lakh.

"During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top-grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features, he added.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.We played a good match,...

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to t...

Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his star campaigner status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeat...

Mamata greets Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday, and wished him good health. Addressing Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of the state, as her charming brother, Banerjee prayed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020