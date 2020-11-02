Honda launches special editions of Amaze, WR-V

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has launched special edition trims of Amaze and WR-V models amid the ongoing festive season. Based on top-grade VX in both diesel and petrol, these 'Exclusive Editions' offer an enhanced premium package, Honda Cars India said in a statement.

The manual petrol version of the Amaze Exclusive Edition has been priced at Rs 7.96 lakh while the CVT trim is tagged at Rs 8.79 lakh. Similarly, the diesel manual version is priced at Rs 9.26 lakh while the CVT trim is tagged at Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The company has also launched WR-V Exclusive Edition with both petrol and diesel trims. The manual petrol variant is priced at Rs 9.7 lakh while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 10.99 lakh.

"During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top-grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features, he added.