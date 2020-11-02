Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essel Group finally sells two tollways to NIIF

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Monday said it has acquired two assets - Devanahalli and Dichpally tollways - from Essel Group, marking its entry into the roads and highways sector. Last year, it had placed six road projects, two operating transmission lines and solar power assets on the block to repay the bulk of Essel Group's debt.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:35 IST
Essel Group finally sells two tollways to NIIF
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Monday said it has acquired two assets - Devanahalli and Dichpally tollways - from Essel Group, marking its entry into the roads and highways sector. The deal size was not disclosed by NIIF.

The acquisition is done through the NIIF Master Fund, and the projects will be managed by Athaang Infrastructure, NIIF's proprietary roads platform backed by a team of experienced professionals with rich domain expertise in the transportation sector, it said in a statement. Subhash Chandra's debt-laden Essel Group has been in talks with NIIF to sell these assets since last year for an estimated Rs 1,500-1,800 crore. Essel Devanahalli Tollway is a strategic arterial 22-km six-lane toll road in Karnataka, connecting Bengaluru city and the airport and is a part of NH44 (erstwhile NH7). It has been in operation for over six years. Essel Dichpally Tollway is a 60-km four-lane toll road in Telangana and has been in operation for over seven years, connecting Hyderabad and Nagpur. The NIIF Master Fund has also anchored platforms in the ports and logistics, renewables, and energy smart meter sectors, it said. Vinod Giri, managing partner at NIIF said this is the first investment that the fund has made in the roads sector.

" Athaang will invest in strategic assets and develop a portfolio including mature operational assets, annuities/hybrid annuities, large size expressways and highways with greenfield and brownfield expansion requirements," he said. NIIF is a collaborative investment platform for international and domestic investors, anchored by the Centre and manages over USD 4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds - master fund, fund of funds and strategic opportunities fund. Essel Infraprojects has 14 road projects in its portfolio, of which six are under the hybrid annuity model. Last year, it had placed six road projects, two operating transmission lines and solar power assets on the block to repay the bulk of Essel Group's debt. So far, the company has sold a part of its solar power portfolio.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.We played a good match,...

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to t...

Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his star campaigner status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeat...

Mamata greets Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday, and wished him good health. Addressing Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of the state, as her charming brother, Banerjee prayed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020