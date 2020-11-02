European stocks boosted by upbeat factory data, UK midcaps lag on lockdown worries

Left Menu
Most European stock markets started November on a positive note as accelerating factory activity in the euro zone and China outweighed concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases that drove major economies back into a lockdown. The exporter-heavy German DAX rose 0.7% as a survey showed factories in Europe's largest economy saw record growth in new orders in October, with data improving in other euro zone economies as well.

Most European stock markets started November on a positive note as accelerating factory activity in the euro zone and China outweighed concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases that drove major economies back into a lockdown.

The exporter-heavy German DAX rose 0.7% as a survey showed factories in Europe's largest economy saw record growth in new orders in October, with data improving in other euro zone economies as well. Earlier, data showed China's factory sector activity accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in the last month.

"China continues to be a bastion of calm in an uncertain world, with economic data delivering once again to calm investor anxieties in what will likely be the second-most anxious week of the year," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda wrote in a morning note. France's CAC 40, Italy's FTSE MIB and Spain's IBEX rose after last week's sharp losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and STOXX 50 indexes failed to show opening prices in morning trading due to "input data problems", the index operator Qontigo told its clients. The indexes were back online an hour after the open, up 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

The benchmark STOXX 600 logged its worst weekly selloff since mid-June last week, after France and Germany imposed nationwide lockdowns and several other European countries tightened restrictions. London's domestically exposed midcap index fell 0.6% after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.

Pub and restaurant owners tumbled, while shares in British Airways operator IAG, easyJet and Deutsche Lufthansa fell between 0.6% and 4.9%. Dutch biotechnology company Kiadis soared more than 240% after Sanofi offered to buy the company for 308 million euros ($358.4 million) to boost its range of immunotherapy products.

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado jumped almost 9% after saying that it would buy two robotics companies and upgraded full year earnings outlook for its joint venture with Marks & Spencer

