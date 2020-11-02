Left Menu
5 suspected red sanders smugglers from TN killed in AP road mishap

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:39 IST
5 suspected red sanders smugglers from TN killed in AP road mishap
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five suspected red sanders smugglers hailing from Tamil Nadu were charred to death in aroad mishap involving three vehicles in neighbouring Kadapadistrict, 150 km from here on Monday, police said

Kadapa police told P T I that all the victims wereoccupants of the SUV that was gutted, while some burnt redsanders logs were also found in the vehicle

Both the car and the SUV were gutted in the accidentalso involving a truck, the cause of which was underinvestigation, police said without divulging further detailsabout the occupants of the other vehicles.

