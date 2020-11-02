Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Also likely of concern to policymakers, and highlighting a further divergence in the recovery, a flash reading of the overall survey showed activity in the bloc's dominant service industry contracted last month as a second wave of the virus swept across Europe. As the virus resurges, Germany and France - the bloc's two biggest economies - have again imposed tough lockdown measures, likely dealing a further heavy blow this month as restaurants, gyms and shops stay closed.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:53 IST
Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed. Also likely of concern to policymakers, and highlighting a further divergence in the recovery, a flash reading of the overall survey showed activity in the bloc's dominant service industry contracted last month as a second wave of the virus swept across Europe.

As the virus resurges, Germany and France - the bloc's two biggest economies - have again imposed tough lockdown measures, likely dealing a further heavy blow this month as restaurants, gyms and shops stay closed. Still, IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 54.8 in October from September's 53.7, its highest reading since July 2018 and ahead of the 54.4 flash estimate. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

An index measuring output, which feeds into a Composite PMI due on Wednesday and is seen as a good gauge of economic health, bounced to 58.4 from 57.1 in September, comfortably beating its 57.8 flash reading. "Germany has done spectacularly well over recent months but as the lockdowns begins to impact not only on Germany but its main export market it will take the edge off the recovery," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.

"The fourth quarter for the euro zone as a whole is going to look pretty grim, we are still working through our numbers but it won't be good." German factories saw record growth in new orders in October but it has recently imposed controls almost as strict as the lockdowns of the first phase of the crisis suggesting at least some of that manufacturing activity might be curtailed.

Manufacturing activity in France strengthened slightly although its new lockdown will also likely hit the sector soon. In Britain, outside the currency union and due to go under its own second lockdown from Thursday, factories lost more momentum, especially among consumer goods makers, adding to signs of a slowdown in the economy as coronavirus cases mount again.

It was a similar picture in central Europe, as economies there posted improved activity, with employment rising, but lockdown measures and a fast spread of infections foreshadowing a slowdown. There is a high risk the resurgence in coronavirus now underway across Europe would halt the nascent euro zone recovery, a recent Reuters poll showed.

The euro zone economy contracted 11.8% in the second quarter, when many businesses were closed and citizens urged to stay home. But it expanded a much-better-than-expected 12.7% last quarter after many lockdown restrictions were eased, official data showed on Friday. Demand soared in October and factories were able to build up a healthy backlog of work. Optimism waned, however, and as in every month since May 2019, headcount was reduced, the PMI showed. The future output index fell to 62.7 from 63.8.

Also Read: Belgium, Germany, Netherlands launch 2027 World Cup bid

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the weekend of Serie A football VAR USE UNDER FIREThe use of VAR was back in the spotlight after Inter Milan complained about an incident in the 2-2 draw at home to Parma. Forward Ivan Perisic appeared to be pushed as he...

Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.We played a good match,...

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to t...

Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his star campaigner status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020