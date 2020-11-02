Sterling falls as England heads to second national lockdown

Left Menu
Sterling fell against the dollar to its lowest in almost four weeks on Monday after England announced a new national lockdown, but analysts said hopes for a Brexit deal prevented a bigger drop for the currency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that a one-month lockdown across England would start on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that a one-month lockdown across England would start on Thursday. Britain has registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists warn the worst-case projection of 80,000 dead might be exceeded this winter. Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said the one-month lockdown could be extended further, while finance minister Rishi Sunak said he is hopeful the lockdown will be lifted in December.

Sterling was 0.25% lower at $1.2923 by 1055 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest level since Oct. 07 at $1.2854. Versus the euro, the pound was down 0.3% at 90.12 pence . Analysts said the impact on sterling of the announcement of a second lockdown in England would be worse if investors weren't already positioning for a Brexit deal.

"I would say there is perhaps less anxiety about the lockdown ... because it's been offset to some point by the expectation that in a couple of weeks time there may be a Brexit deal," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. European Union and British Brexit negotiators are set to continue talks in Brussels this week, in a sign both sides are still pushing to avoid a damaging breakdown in trade when a transition period ends on Dec. 31.

Foley added, however, that it is unlikely that sterling will "see any significant rebound" if the two sides reach a trade agreement. "I don't think a Brexit deal is going to be some sort of panacea for the UK problems," she said. In addition, she said, sterling will face damage to the British economy from the new lockdown and rising political tensions going into 2021 as Johnson's popularity declines.

A survey showed on Monday that British factories lost more momentum in October, especially among consumer goods makers, which tend to be more sensitive to short-term changes in the economy. Looking at seasonal trends, the prospect for the pound is dire. Cable has fallen in 13 of the past 20 Novembers.

