Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tax payers generate 4.95 cr e-invoices in first month: Govt

Tax payers generated 4.95 crore e-invoices in the first month of the launch of the service, the ministry of electronics and IT said on Monday. "According to NIC, within the first month of introduction itself, more than 495 lakh e-invoices were generated on the NIC portal by 27,400 taxpayers," the ministry of electronics and IT said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:49 IST
Tax payers generate 4.95 cr e-invoices in first month: Govt

Tax payers generated 4.95 crore e-invoices in the first month of the launch of the service, the ministry of electronics and IT said on Monday. Besides e-invoices, 6.41 crore e-way bills were generated in October which was highest in any month since the launch of the service. "According to NIC, within the first month of introduction itself, more than 495 lakh e-invoices were generated on the NIC portal by 27,400 taxpayers," the ministry of electronics and IT said in a statement. The e-invoice system was launched on October 1, 2020 as part of the goods and services tax regime for the businesses with aggregate turnover of more than Rs 500 crores in the financial year. "Starting with 8.4 lakh e-invoices on 1st October, 2020, the usage has gradually picked up and 31st October, 2020 saw generation of as many as 35 lakh e-invoices in a single day. This coupled with generation of 641 lakh e-way bills during the month of October, 2020, (by far the highest in a month during two and half years of journey of e-way bill system), establishes the robustness of the system," the statement said. Currently, invoice reference number (IRN) in the national informatics centre (NIC) system can generated through the direct API interface of ERP system of taxpayer with NIC system, API interface of ERP system of the taxpayer through GSP with NIC system and offline tool for bulk uploading of invoices and generating IRNs. Meity said that around 15 per cent of the taxpayers are using the offline tool for the IRN generations and 85 per cent are integrating through API. "The government is planning to reduce the aggregate turnover cut off to Rs 100 crore for generation of IRN by the taxpayers in coming days. NIC has already enabled the API and offline tool based trial sites for these taxpayers and geared up with the required infrastructure to handle the generation of e-invoices from these taxpayers," the statement said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Airport launches COVID-19 test facility for international passsengers

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday launched an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey, As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to c...

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial

CureVacs experimental COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, it said on Monday, putting the German biotech company on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic heats up. We are very encouraged b...

Oil drops as lockdowns widen and U.S. election looms

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand while concerns remain over potential turbulence resulting from this weeks U.S. presidential election. Brent crude was down 80 cents,...

Durgapur Barrage lock gate crisis: DVC to reduce power generation

The Damodar Valley Corporation has decided to regulate power generation upto 1000 MW in a power plant in West Bengal due to water scarcity, following damage to a lock gate of the Durgapur Barrage, an official said on Monday. The DVC will st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020