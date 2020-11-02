Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASCI gets cracking on surrogate advertising by liquor brands in IPL; sends notices to 8 brands

The eight brands had advertisements selling goods like music CDs, packaged water, non-alcoholic beverages and merchandising, the self-regulatory body said, adding the liquor companies have been given two days' time to explain the same.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:36 IST
ASCI gets cracking on surrogate advertising by liquor brands in IPL; sends notices to 8 brands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alarmed at possible 'surrogate advertising' by liquor companies during the ongoing IPL games, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Monday said it has registered eight cases against whisky, beer, and white liquor brands. The eight brands had advertisements selling goods like music CDs, packaged water, non-alcoholic beverages, and merchandising, the self-regulatory body said, adding the liquor companies have been given two days' time to explain the same. Advertising for liquor has been banned in the country since 1995, but such companies often use the same brand names for unrelated products to keep the product name relevant or on top of consumers' minds. Such attempts are called 'surrogate advertising'. Often, it has been found that such music CDs or packaged water are not available in the marketplace at all, or their pick-ups are so low that it does not justify ad spends done on the purported product. "Key to ASCI's investigation is determining what are surrogates for liquor, and what constitutes genuine brand extensions," the body said in a statement. For a brand extension of a product to be considered genuine, it must be registered with an appropriate government authority such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, or should have at least 10 percent of the units of leading brand in the category in stores or produce turnover data, it said. "We are being extra vigilant because the IPL is one of the biggest marketing platforms in India. We are looking at advertising across media - print, OTT, digital," ASCI's Secretary-General Manisha Kapoor said. She added that advertisers are usually given time to substantiate claims which should include sales, distribution, and market share data that must be certified by an independent body. "If the advertiser fails to respond within the allotted time, the complaint is taken up ex-parte by ASCI's independent Consumer Complaints Council," she added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Members of Gurjar community continue protest over reservation in Bharatpur

Members of Gurjar community on Monday continued their protest demanding reservation in jobs and education as a most backward class MBC community. Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said the agitation will continue until their demands are me...

Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours; authorities order stern action against culprits

Some radical Islamists vandalised and set on fire the houses of several Hindu families in Bangladeshs Comilla district over rumours about an alleged Facebook post slandering Islam, prompting authorities to order stern punitive actions again...

Belgium's second COVID wave shows first signs of slowing

The rate of increase in new COVID-19 infections in Belgium has slowed but it is too early to say that the countrys second wave has peaked, the government said on Monday as new restrictions to avert a breakdown of the health system went into...

All arrangements in place for Nagaland assembly bypolls: CEO

Adequate security forces have been deployed and COVID-19 safety procedures are in place for smooth conduct of bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Nagaland on Tuesday, state Chief Electoral Officer CEO Abhijit Sinha said. By-elections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020