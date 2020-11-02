Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 621 cr in Sept quarter

The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of Rs 507.05 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago. The bank's total income during July-September rose to Rs 23,438.56 crore as against Rs 15,556.61 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:43 IST
PNB net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 621 cr in Sept quarter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 620.81 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of Rs 507.05 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income during July-September rose to Rs 23,438.56 crore as against Rs 15,556.61 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing. Gross non-performing assets accounted for 13.43 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September, lower than 16.76 per cent a year ago.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 4.75 per cent, compared with 7.65 per cent a year ago. However, provisions for bad loans rose to Rs 3,811.17 crore in the quarter, against Rs 3,253.32 crore in July-September 2019. Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India merged with PNB, effective April 1, 2020.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt makes forceful plea against cutting down Polavaram project cost

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday made a forceful plea against cutting down the Polavaram project cost from Rs 55,656 crore to Rs 20,398 crore and asserted that it was the Centres bounden responsibility to complete it in accordance wi...

Man, wife held for killing niece in northeast Delhi

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing their 17-year-old niece by hitting on her head with an iron rod and later stuffing her body inside a bed box at their house in northeast Delhis Nandnagri area, police said on Monda...

Members of Gurjar community continue protest over reservation in Bharatpur

Members of Gurjar community on Monday continued their protest demanding reservation in jobs and education as a most backward class MBC community. Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said the agitation will continue until their demands are me...

Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours; authorities order stern action against culprits

Some radical Islamists vandalised and set on fire the houses of several Hindu families in Bangladeshs Comilla district over rumours about an alleged Facebook post slandering Islam, prompting authorities to order stern punitive actions again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020