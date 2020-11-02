Left Menu
Development News Edition

BADEA and ITFC boost support to fight COVID-19 under Arab Africa Trade Bridges

On this occasion, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC commented on the importance of this collaboration, that it is coming at the most needed time for African countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:35 IST
BADEA and ITFC boost support to fight COVID-19 under Arab Africa Trade Bridges
The contribution of BADEA will help finance key initiatives targeting the health and pharmaceutical sectors in Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@ITFCCORP)

The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) intensifies its partnership with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-IDB.org) to support African Countries to fight COVID-19 through a joint program under the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB). This took place during a signing ceremony at the Headquarters of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) between Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC and Dr Sidi Ould Tah, BADEA's Director-General.

The contribution of BADEA will help finance key initiatives targeting the health and pharmaceutical sectors in Africa. The collaboration also includes technical assistance which will be provided within the framework of the recently announced initiative: Harmonisation of Standards for Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices co-launched by ITFC, Afreximbank and ARSO to promote the quality and safety of medicines and medical devices imported or produced in Africa.

On this occasion, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC commented on the importance of this collaboration, that it is coming at the most needed time for African countries. "COVID-19 had deeply impacted the region, especially the health sector; and it is within the core mandate of the AATB Program and working closely with partners we need to provide critical life-saving support to our member countries who need immediate help. We will work together with BADEA, who is a founding member of the AATB Program and a constant supporter, in joint initiatives that will also provide economic integration between African and Arab countries."

From his side, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, Director General of BADEA also expressed his continuous support to the AATB Program and commended the partnership with ITFC especially at these critical times. He emphasized that enhancing the capabilities of the healthcare facilities in Africa cannot be overlooked anymore. "The AATB Program's initiatives such as the Harmonization of Standards of Pharmaceutical Products, business matching activities that open trade and investment doors between Africa and the Arab world have been indispensable to effectively respond to challenges imposed by COVID-19 outbreak."

It is worth mentioning that since the outbreak of the pandemic, ITFC and its partners have approved an AATB Program Action Plan to support African and Arab countries to strengthen their socio-economic resilience in light of the COVID-19. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors were prioritized, with immediate measures including supporting the Network of Laboratories in West Africa with the supply of COVID-19 testing kits, lab equipment and personal protection equipment (PPE) for medical and paramedical staff.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Googles Chrome browser, then heshe should be able to...

German yields dip, Southern Europe's steady as lockdowns tighten

Germanys 10-year bond yield held near its lowest since March on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields held ground as new lockdowns in Europe increased demand for safer assets. As COVID-19 cases surged across Europe, nation...

Over 4,100 apply for admission to DU on day 1 after 4th cut off list released

Over 4,100 candidates applied for admission to Delhi Universitys undergraduate courses under the fourth cut off list on Monday, officials saidA total of 4,102 candidates applied for admission on first day under the fourth cut off list out o...

U.S. judge weighs bid to void 127,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. U.S. District Judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020