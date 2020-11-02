Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporate bond issuances to rise marginally to Rs 8 lakh cr in FY21: Icra

It said the spreads on corporate bonds over government securities (G-Secs) of similar tenure has declined to pre-Covid levels by the end of September, attributing the same to improved investor appetite coupled with regulatory measures. With the spreads now below the daily average for the last five years, the scope of further decline, if any, remains limited, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:51 IST
Corporate bond issuances to rise marginally to Rs 8 lakh cr in FY21: Icra

Fresh corporate bond issuances will cross Rs 8 lakh crore in FY21 as against Rs 6.55 lakh crore last fiscal, a report said on Monday. With estimated redemption of Rs 4.95 lakh crore in FY21, the volume of corporate bonds outstanding will rise by over 9 per cent to Rs 35.5-35.8 lakh crore, domestic ratings agency Icra said.

It can be noted that promoting the corporate bond market is one of the stated objectives of policymakers and they have been repeatedly stressing on the same, saying the reliance on the banking system needs to be reduced. The rating agency said corporate bond issuances remained strong in the September quarter at Rs 2.2 lakh crore as against Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the first quarter.

"Given the regulatory stance of maintaining accommodative stance of monetary policy and surplus liquidity environment, the issuances could remain strong and spreads are likely to remain narrow over the next few quarters," its head for financial sector ratings Anil Guota said. It said the spreads on corporate bonds over government securities (G-Secs) of similar tenure has declined to pre-Covid levels by the end of September, attributing the same to improved investor appetite coupled with regulatory measures.

With the spreads now below the daily average for the last five years, the scope of further decline, if any, remains limited, it said. The yield on 10-year G-Secs has been below 6 per cent and reverse repo at 3.35 per cent, the yields on corporate bonds have also declined across various rating categories and tenure during the last six months, it explained. Despite the decline in yields on corporate bonds, these remain attractive in relation to other alternatives and this has also resulted in improved demand from investors thereby helping in reducing spreads.

"With improved investor appetite and vibrancy in the debt capital market, the certainty on availability of funding at competitive rates has improved," Gupta said..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Googles Chrome browser, then heshe should be able to...

German yields dip, Southern Europe's steady as lockdowns tighten

Germanys 10-year bond yield held near its lowest since March on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields held ground as new lockdowns in Europe increased demand for safer assets. As COVID-19 cases surged across Europe, nation...

Over 4,100 apply for admission to DU on day 1 after 4th cut off list released

Over 4,100 candidates applied for admission to Delhi Universitys undergraduate courses under the fourth cut off list on Monday, officials saidA total of 4,102 candidates applied for admission on first day under the fourth cut off list out o...

U.S. judge weighs bid to void 127,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. U.S. District Judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020