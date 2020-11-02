Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as focus shifts to White House race

Materials and industrials posted the sharpest percentage gains among major S&P sectors. The S&P 500 ended a turbulent week at near six-week lows on Friday after quarterly reports from technology mega-caps failed to impress and on surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:02 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as focus shifts to White House race
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's major indexes bounced back on Monday after their steepest weekly loss since March, as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election. Market participants expect short-term trading turmoil and major long-term policy shifts related to taxes, government spending, trade and regulation depending on whether President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the White House race.

Biden is ahead in national opinion polls, but races are tight in battleground states that could tip the election to Trump. Analysts said the outcome most likely to shake equity markets in the near term would be no immediate winner at all on Tuesday night. "Traders are trying to position themselves to the idea that just having a result will be good for the market," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Investors betting on a Biden administration, which is expected to deliver a massive fiscal stimulus and promote green energy, have fueled a rally in solar stocks, industrials and small-cap names in recent weeks. On the other hand, JP Morgan has listed Bank of America , Wells Fargo and Citigroup in its "Trump basket" of stocks. The S&P banks index added 0.6%.

"No matter what happens tomorrow, it will be the impetus to get the stimulus done in coming weeks after the election is decided," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. Materials and industrials posted the sharpest percentage gains among major S&P sectors.

The S&P 500 ended a turbulent week at near six-week lows on Friday after quarterly reports from technology mega-caps failed to impress and on surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe. The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, inched lower on Monday after ratcheting up to near four-month highs last week.

Focus this week will also be on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, the monthly jobs report and earnings from about a quarter of the S&P 500 companies. At 10:57 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 391.78 points, or 1.48% to 26,893.38 and the S&P 500 gained 41.34 points, or 1.26% to 3,311.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 94.03 points, or 0.86%, to 11,005.62.

Clorox Co gained 5% after reporting its strongest quarterly sales growth in more than two decades and raising its full-year revenue forecast as coronavirus-driven hygiene needs escalated demand for everything from disinfectants to water filters. Market research firm Nielsen Holdings Plc gained 6.6% on plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to private equity firm Advent International.

The S&P airlines index fell 2.2%, while cruise operators Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shed 4% and 6% respectively, reflecting fears over a relentless surge in COVID-19 cases. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.8-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 32 new lows.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge weighs bid to void 127,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. U.S. District Judge...

FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Shringla arrived here from France on ...

Industry bodies have mixed reaction to Kejriwal's announcement about Delhi's manufacturing units

Industrial associations on Monday had a mixed response to the Delhi governments announcement that no manufacturing unit will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and only service and hi-tech industries will be permitted there. Add...

GB Pant College students stage protest against non-inclusion of institute in admission process

Students of GB Pant Engineering College here staged a protest outside north Delhis Vikas Sadan on Monday against non-inclusion of the institute in the counselling process for admission this year by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020