Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields dip, Southern Europe's steady as lockdowns tighten

Germany's 10-year bond yield held near its lowest since March on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields held ground as new lockdowns in Europe increased demand for safer assets.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:06 IST
German yields dip, Southern Europe's steady as lockdowns tighten

Germany's 10-year bond yield held near its lowest since March on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields held ground as new lockdowns in Europe increased demand for safer assets. As COVID-19 cases surged across Europe, nationwide lockdowns were announced in Britain, France and Germany. Austria, Portugal, Spain and Italy were tightening restrictions.

Euro zone PMI data showed that the recovery seen in October was mostly driven by a boom in Germany. Last week, the country introduced lockdowns that are almost as severe as those in the first stage in the crisis, suggesting that its activity will be curtailed. Core euro zone bond yields dipped, while riskier Italian yields rose by 1 to 2 basis points. Analysts said the effect of the worsening coronavirus situation and tighter lockdowns was limited by expectations of more monetary stimulus.

"The nearest, clearest market impact from the new lockdowns will come from the Bank of England this week. The market has coalesced around expectations for more QE (quantitative easing)," said Peter Goves, European interest rate strategist at MFS Investment Management. "As far as the ECB is concerned, this centres around their December projections. A weakening in momentum and downward revisions to Q4 projections will justify further action," he said.

Still, a key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to its lowest since July 13 at 1.1008% Peripheral yields held near levels they fell to last week when the European Central Bank gave a clear signal that it would provide more easing at its December meeting.

A record three-quarters of euro zone government bonds traded with negative yields at the end of October, data from Tradeweb showed, driven in part by stimulus expectations. "We are more circumspect about sovereign spreads, the feel-good factor from the ECB committing to ease in December is real, but we are unsure it will last long," ING rates strategists told clients.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 1 basis point on the day in late trade at -0.63%, near its lowest since March at -0.646% hit last week. Italy's 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.72%, keeping the yield gap with its German equivalent unchanged.

The European Central Bank's weekly bond purchases fell last week and buying under its pandemic emergency bond purchase programme hit its lowest since it was launched in March, data showed on Monday. Analysts said it would be important to watch redemption data due on Tuesday.

The European Union sent a request for proposal to investment banks in preparation for its second bond sale to fund the SURE programme, Refinitiv IFR reported.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Man arrested with 2.5 kgs heroin in Poonch

A man was arrested with 2.5 kg of heroin in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials saidOn the basis of information, a joint team of the army and the police intercepted a person in Mendhar, they saidDuring a search, three pa...

Nokia Mobiles Global VP Ajey Mehta quits to start own venture

HMD Global Nokia Mobiles Global Vice President Ajey Mehta on Monday said he is moving out of the company to start his own internet of things IoT venture, ikiva, that will focus on the healthcare domain. Mehta was also responsible for overse...

U.S. judge doubtful about Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

A federal judge in Texas on Monday appeared skeptical of an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. On the e...

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned by NCB; she is untraceable: Official

Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has summoned the employees of KWAAN talent management agency and Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone. Prakash was recently summoned by the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug case and has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020