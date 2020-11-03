Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises but market braced for choppy week on eve of U.S. election

The Dow and S&P closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq posting slimmer gains on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, as investors girded for what could be big market swings this week. Last week all three indexes notched their biggest weekly decline since March, and this week market participants largely expected short-term volatility and the likelihood of major long-term policy shifts related to taxes, government spending, trade and regulation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 03:00 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises but market braced for choppy week on eve of U.S. election
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The Dow and S&P closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq posting slimmer gains on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, as investors girded for what could be big market swings this week.

Last week all three indexes notched their biggest weekly decline since March, and this week market participants largely expected short-term volatility and the likelihood of major long-term policy shifts related to taxes, government spending, trade and regulation. The longer-term moves will depend on whether Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the White House race. Biden leads in national opinion polls, but races are tight in battleground states that could tip the election to Trump. Analysts said the outcome most likely to shake equity markets in the near term would be no clear winner on Tuesday night.

While the Dow and S&P were on the plus side, they ended well off session highs, and the Nasdaq dipped for awhile into the red as mega-cap technology and tech-related names struggled to gain traction after slumping in the prior week. Growth stocks rose 0.54%, but were soundly outperformed by beaten-down value names, which tend to provide better returns coming out of a recession. The Russell 100 value index jumped 1.92% to notch its biggest daily percentage gain in nearly five months.

"It is hard to say whether this is sector rotation, an institutional driven event today or traders speculating on what might happen tomorrow," said Peter Giacchi, Head of DMM Floor Trading at Citadel Securities in New York. "The longer this plays out over the course of the week, if it takes that long, the more volatility we could expect."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.45 points, or 1.6%, to 26,925.05, the S&P 500 gained 40.28 points, or 1.23%, to 3,310.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.02 points, or 0.42%, to 10,957.61. Investors betting on a Biden administration, which is expected to deliver a massive fiscal stimulus and promote green energy, have fueled a rally in solar stocks, industrials and small-cap names in recent weeks.

On the other hand, JP Morgan has listed Bank of America , Wells Fargo and Citigroup in its "Trump basket" of stocks. The S&P banks index added 2.27%. Energy, materials and industrials enjoyed the sharpest percentage gains among major S&P sectors, climbing more than 2.7%.

The S&P 500 ended a turbulent week at near six-week lows on Friday, after quarterly reports from technology mega-caps failed to impress and as coronavirus cases surged in the United States and Europe. The weekly percentage drop was the largest since late March, which marked the end of a selloff that sent the benchmark index into a bear market, or drop of more than 20% from a high. The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, inched lower after ratcheting up last week to the highest in nearly four months.

Investors will also watch this week's Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting, the monthly jobs report and earnings from about a quarter of the S&P 500 companies. Clorox Co shares jumped 4.24% after reporting its strongest quarterly sales growth in more than two decades and raising its full-year revenue forecast.

Market research firm Nielsen Holdings Plc rose 3.85% on plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to private equity firm Advent International. But the S&P airlines index fell 1.44% while cruise operators Carnival Corp, down 1.17% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, off 2.77% also lost ground, reflecting fears over a relentless surge in COVID-19 cases.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.94-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.04-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 55 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.01 billion shares, compared with the 9.1 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Armed and dangerous' Vienna attackers on the loose, minister says

Several suspected perpetrators of what the Austrian government is calling a terror attack in Vienna are on the loose and a manhunt is under way, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday, calling the attackers heavily armed and dangero...

UPDATE 1-T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity

A small but key UK study has found that cellular immunity to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that t...

Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shootings in Vienna late on Monday were repulsive terror attack, adding that the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.We are currently experienci...

Evacuations underway in Nicaragua, Honduras as Hurricane Eta barrels near

Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from their Atlantic coasts as Hurricane Eta barreled closer and the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central America. The sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020