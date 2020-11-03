Left Menu
Group Landmark Delivers 100 Mercedes-Benz Cars in this Festive Season

With unlock being the prevalent sentiment; Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Cars brought back the shining intensity of the Stars Benchmark Cars, one of the largest Mercedes-Benz passenger car dealers in India under the aegis of Group Landmark, has earned a leadership position in the luxury car segment in last 11 years and has a happy customer base given its quality service, prompt delivery, state-of-the-art workshops and exemplary Mercedes-Benz certified customer service team.

Updated: 03-11-2020 10:37 IST
Gujarat, India(NewsVoir)The long-standing and most promising Mercedes-Benz dealer in Gujarat – Benchmark Cars delivered 100 Stars this festive season. Navratri and Dussehra festivities are celebrated in the state with a lot of vigour and we often see a surge in vehicle purchase and booking during this season. This also reflects on how the Star lovers in the state are conquering the situation steadily and bringing in the normalcy ahead of Diwali. With unlock being the prevalent sentiment; Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Cars brought back the shining intensity of the Stars

Benchmark Cars, one of the largest Mercedes-Benz passenger car dealers in India under the aegis of Group Landmark, has earned a leadership position in the luxury car segment in last 11 years and has a happy customer base given its quality service, prompt delivery, state-of-the-art workshops and exemplary Mercedes-Benz certified customer service team. The dealership has won over 60 awards and counting in the last decade in categories such as after-sales performance, service advisor, after-sales partner and business performance owing to its strong leadership, sales, marketing and service teams and the dedication to serve the best. Benchmark Cars has serviced over 1.5 Lac Stars till now, which testifies to their shining track record and experience in the luxury car segment. It is one of the fastest-growing dealerships in the luxury car segment and other than Ahmedabad, has showrooms and service centres in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. About Group LandmarkGroup Landmark, the brand proudly known for being India's largest multi-brand automotive retail group, has associations with various global automobile brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Volkswagen, Jeep and Renault across 27 cities. The success of Group Landmark lies in its strong foundation of having a customer-centric approach and customer service at its core. Group Landmark has grown to be a huge conglomerate of various verticals from automobile, insurance to finance sector. The Group has a wide reach and presence in the Insurance domain under the brand name PolicyBoss and into Finance domain under the brand name RupeeBoss. The motto of the group is to build long-term sustainable relationships with their customers by focusing on the customer’s evolving choices, needs, and preferences. Image: Group Landmark Ahmedabad Showroom PWRPWR

