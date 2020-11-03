Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields rise ahead of U.S. election

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made a last-ditch push for votes in battleground states on Monday as their campaigns prepared for post-election legal disputes that could delay a clear outcome. The benchmark German 10-year yield was last up nearly 2 basis points at -0.623%, while other core euro zone bond yields rose more modestly.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:22 IST
Euro zone bond yields rise ahead of U.S. election
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone bond yields ticked higher on Tuesday, with trading quiet as investors refrained from taking on new large positions while voters head to the polls in the U.S. election. The small rise in yields followed Monday's drop as investors rushed for safer assets in the wake of new lockdown restrictions governments have imposed across Europe to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Market participants expect a volatile day on Wednesday when the results of the United States presidential election become clear. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made a last-ditch push for votes in battleground states on Monday as their campaigns prepared for post-election legal disputes that could delay a clear outcome.

The benchmark German 10-year yield was last up nearly 2 basis points at -0.623%, while other core euro zone bond yields rose more modestly. "There is an expectation that there will be a Biden victory," said Jan von Gerich, an analyst at Nordea. But he said that there was a "preparedness that there could be some big moves" on Wednesday should the result be unclear.

He said he doubted the U.S. election outcome would have much impact on euro zone bond yields, given the European Central Bank "remains in control and will keep yields near these levels". The ECB's vast bond-buying scheme, designed to calm markets and stoke an economic recovery, has crushed fixed income volatility.

UniCredit analysts said that if Democrat challenger Joe Biden, wins, the spread between U.S. 2- and 10-year bond yields could widen to a new multi-month high above 70 basis points and the difference between 10-year U.S. and German bond yields move towards 155 basis points, its biggest since March. "The main aspect of a blue wave is a higher growth and inflation outlook compared to the current status quo, in our view, with global economic policy uncertainty declining," they said.

Peripheral yields also increased marginally, with the Spanish 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point to 0.137% and Italian 10-year yields up by a similar margin to 0.721%.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment. The minister launched an anti-cracker campaign and inspected v...

5 dead in Vienna shooting; Attacker sympathized with IS

Five people have died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said two men and ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise as investors bet on clear Biden poll win

European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden as the United States votes in its most polarised presidential election in living memory.Steady earnings from French bank BNP Paribas lifte...

German lender DEG invests Rs 35 cr in supply chain fintech LivFin

SME-focused supply chain fintech player LivFin on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 35 crore in equity investment from German development lender DEG for an undisclosed shareholding. The New Delhi-based NBFC, promoted by the SAR Group, started o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020