Six bogies of goods train derail in UP

Bareilly (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Six bogies of a goods train derailed early Tuesday on the Kasganj-Farukhabad route in Izatnagar division, officials said here. No one was injured in the incident.

North Eastern Railways (NER), PRO, Rajendra Singh said the derailment took place at about 4 am. Senior officials reached the spot to supervise the track clearing operation, he said, adding the train was empty..

The Bhagalpur-Gandhidham train was diverted in view of the derailment.