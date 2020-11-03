Arogya World Recognises 14 Indian Companies as Healthy Workplaces in India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Arogya World today recognised 14 companies, across India as "Healthy Workplaces for 2020", bringing the total number of Healthy Workplaces that Arogya World has recognised to 145, with a total workforce of about 3.1 Million. The companies were recognised for their commitment towards employee health leading to NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) prevention, which is key to increase workforce productivity. This helps in building a sustainable business and moving towards economic progress for India, especially in the present pandemic era.

According to the Lancet Report (*) India is witnessing rapid economic growth and people of working age (15 – 64 years) represent a large percentage of the population. Working professionals in full-time work (46%) in India is higher than the global mean (34%). The Government's Make in India efforts aims to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub creating more employment and a larger workforce. This has to be accompanied by an increased emphasis on workplace health because it is key to India's economic progress. The leading private sector companies, recognised by Arogya World, span across Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, Media, Ports, Consumer Goods and Real Estate, will be recognized as Healthy Workplaces in front of their peers and thought leaders on Nov 4, 2020, at Arogya World's Annual Healthy Workplace Conference and Awards event. This year, it is an online conference and offers best practise sharing and learning opportunities for HR Managers and people leaders as in previous years. Registration is free. Click on the link to participate https://www.bigmarker.com/brandaidevents/Arogya-World-Healthy-Workplace-Conference-Awards The 2020 Healthy Workplace companies are: 1. Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd. 2. Cummins India Ltd.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific India 4. Juniper Networks India Pvt. Ltd. 5. EXL Service.com (I) Pvt. Ltd.

6. Tata Projects Ltd. 7. Aurus Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

8. Adani Hazira Port Limited 9. Infoblox 10. JLL Property Consultants India Pvt. Ltd. 11. Rubrik 12. Adani Kattupalli Port 13. Ratnabali 14. Medi Assist "The COVID pandemic has put the focus on healthcare across the country. India needs to recognise workplaces as a platform to address employee health and NCD Prevention, which will result in better productivity and strong economic progress," said Usha Chander, Head, Healthy Workplaces, Arogya World.

"We congratulate all 2020 Healthy Workplaces. By partnering with us, these winning companies have declared a genuine interest in workplace health, and we look forward to working with more companies to contribute to increased productivity, strong economic progress and better employee health in India." These companies met Arogya World's key assessment criteria (https://arogyaworld.org/healthy-workplaces-criteria/) and qualified as Healthy Workplaces. Arogya World believes in constantly upgrading and improving its assessment framework and offerings, and this year it has included "Mental Health", as it is now a focus for employers and employees given the changing dynamics in the workplace. A new and comprehensive set of Healthy Workplace criteria including mental health will be launched on November 4, 2020, at the conference.

We have partnered with industry experts like CII, AEOHD, Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces, PHFI, Cigna, iNFHRA, GACS, NHRD and Manah Wellness to make this conference a success. *Lancet Report: (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(18)30199-3/fulltext) About Arogya World Arogya World is a global health non-profit organization working to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs)—diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and chronic lung diseases, through health education and lifestyle change. We help people around the world lead healthier lives with our programs and advocacy efforts. Our mission is reflected in our name: "Arogya" in Sanskrit means to live a life without disease. Prevention is at the core of our work. India is a major area of focus for us.