Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB lowers recast target; expects only Rs 20,000 cr loan book to be restructured 

"But MSME, we are expecting restructuring to happen to the extent of anything around Rs 4,000-5,000 crore before December 31," PNB MD S S Mallikarjuna Rao said in a virtual interaction with the media. As far as corporates are concerned, he said, the bank has received applications from 15 applicants amounting to Rs 2,022 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:12 IST
PNB lowers recast target; expects only Rs 20,000 cr loan book to be restructured 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday lowered the debt recast target by 50 per cent to Rs 20,000 crore as there was not enough demand for restructuring approved by RBI a couple of months ago. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted one-time restructuring of corporate and personal loans to help entities amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"With respect to restructuring, surprisingly, as on today, if you look at, not many people have requested. In terms of retail and MSME together by September 30, we have undertaken restructuring to the extent of Rs 41 crore. As on today, another Rs 30 crore request has come with respect to retail and MSME. "But MSME, we are expecting restructuring to happen to the extent of anything around Rs 4,000-5,000 crore before December 31," PNB MD S S Mallikarjuna Rao said in a virtual interaction with the media.

As far as corporates are concerned, he said, the bank has received applications from 15 applicants amounting to Rs 2,022 crore. It is very important to note that if the restructuring is undertaken in case of corporate accounts, their ratings will be under pressure for a period of two years, he said.

"That could be one of the reasons why the response has not been very high. If you remember, last time while declaring the results, we indicated roughly around Rs 40,000 crore could be the amount which may go under restructuring. However, now we look at the way the response is coming to us, it may not be even Rs 20,000 crore by December 31," he said. This would be less than 3 per cent of the total advances, he added.

In response to a query on the bank's NPA outlook, Rao said he expects PNB's non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) to be less than 14 per cent in gross terms while less than 5 per cent in net terms. The lender's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 13.43 per cent of gross advances at the end of September from 16.76 per cent by the year-ago same period. Net NPAs too declined to 4.75 per cent as against 7.65 per cent.

With regard to service charge, he said, the bank has not increased it and there are no plans of raising it from the present level. On the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India, Rao said business and HR integration has already taken place.

The merger of these two banks with PNB became effective from April 1. As far as technology integration is concerned, he said, it is in progress. One bank will complete the technology integration by December 31 and another by January-end.

With the merger, the bank now has about 11,000 branches, more than 13,000 ATMs and 1.05 lakh employees..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

MILMA seeks Bharat Ratna for Verghese Kurien; plans year-long centenary fete

Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation KCMMF, one of Indias biggest dairy co-operatives popularly known as Milma, has demanded that Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of Indias White Revolution, be posthumously bestowed with the nations...

BCCI kit sponsorship: 'MPL Sports doesn't compete with any fantasy sports brand'

By Baidurjo Bhose After it came to the fore that MPL Sports has signed a three-year deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI as kit sponsors, questions were raised if it came as a hindrance as a fantasy gaming brand is alrea...

Delhi riots: Judge to go for physical inspection in jail if grievances of accused persist

Expressing displeasure with prison authorities, after several accused in a case related to the February riots in north-east Delhi said they were not being given even basic things like warm clothing, a Delhi court Tuesday warned that the jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020