Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-A Biden presidency could bring better gas mileage, cheaper drugs, less doom scrolling

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:33 IST
FACTBOX-A Biden presidency could bring better gas mileage, cheaper drugs, less doom scrolling

If former Vice President Joe Biden wins the race for the U.S. president, his promises to change Corporate America range from more strict regulation on auto emissions to helping lower prices for prescription medicine. Here are six key industries that could see change under a Joe Biden Administration. For a story on how these sectors might change under if President Donald Trump wins the election and get a second term in office, click.

AUTOMAKERS A Biden victory would make it likely that automakers will once again face tougher carbon emissions targets. But the auto industry could also get more help with a transition to electric vehicles if Biden can deliver on promises to expand electric vehicle tax credits and fund charging infrastructure.

Biden has pledged if elected to reinstate the legal basis for California’s zero-emission vehicle rules and begin the process of reversing the Trump administration’s decision to ease fuel efficiency and carbon emission requirements through 2025. Automakers could also face sharply higher penalties for failing to meet fuel-efficiency requirements. The Trump administration rolled back those penalties, which the industry said saved at least $1 billion in annual compliance costs. But a federal appeals court in August reversed the administration action.

However, Biden has promised new tax incentives including rebates to buy EVs and a dramatic expansion of charging stations for electric vehicles - policy measures automakers have long advocated. Biden's picks to run the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be pivotal for the auto industry. A strong advocate of climate action at EPA, and a tough enforcer on vehicle safety at the NHTSA would put more pressure on automakers after four years of relatively hands-off regulation. Automakers could try to use the regulatory reboot to push their case for modernization of both emissions and safety regulations to speed deployment of new technology such as autonomous vehicles.

TECH A Biden win isn’t likely to lift the regulatory cloud over Big Tech, with some Democrats eager to go even further than the Trump Administration in scrutinizing practices at Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc. The Justice Department antitrust lawsuit against Google, filed last month, is expected to continue and could even be broadened.

A Biden Administration and a Democratic Congress could also mean new privacy regulations and a revision of a key law that protects internet companies from liability for the content posted on their services. But tech companies have many friends among Biden advisors, including vice president-elect Kamala Harris, and will fight hard to water down any new laws. The biggest changes for the tech sector could come on China and trade policy. The fate of China-owned TikTok, if not sealed before Inauguration Day, could be an early test of Biden’s approach. Tech companies hope a Biden administration will take a less confrontational approach than Trump, who has sanctioned numerous Chinese tech firms and pushed to sever many of the ties that have long bound U.S. and Chinese tech industries.

Few analysts expect a quick return to warm U.S.-China relations, however. Many Democrats agree that China's tech industry has unfairly benefitted from a protected home market, government subsidies and economic espionage, suggesting the tech cold war will continue. Tech companies do stand to benefit from a rollback of Trump-era restrictions on worker immigration under a Biden Administration.

But a Biden win will almost certainly mean a higher tax bill: tech companies were among the biggest beneficiaries of Trump’s reduction in corporate income tax rates, which Biden is expected to reverse at least in part. Venture capitalists and other tech investors may also take a hit if the controversial "carried interest" provision of the tax code, regarded by critics as a giveaway to the rich, is eliminated. PHARMACEUTICALS

The pharmaceutical industry has spent millions on lobbying and campaign contributions to head off a push by Congress to slash U.S. drug prices, a possibility that would become more likely if Biden is elected President. Biden has vowed to reduce drug costs and to allow Medicare, a U.S. government health insurance program, to negotiate drug prices. He has support from Congressional Democrats to pass such legislation, which the Congressional Budget Office has said could cost the industry more than $300 billion by 2029.

One silver lining for the industry is that Biden's promise to expand health insurance coverage to more Americans through the creation of a government run health insurance option could lead to more people being able to afford drugs, boosting demand for drugmakers' products. MINING

A Biden victory would likely mean an increase in domestic production of lithium, copper and other metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan. Where such mines will be developed, though, and how large they will be is likely to be a major point of conflict within a new Biden administration, with his climate plan seemingly at odds with his push to boost U.S. manufacturing.

Biden said little about mining during the presidential campaign, either for or against. But his campaign has been privately telling U.S. miners it would support increased domestic mining, sources have told Reuters. At the same time, Biden has launched lofty goals of making the U.S. a carbon-neutral nation by 2035, a plan that can only be achieved with wind turbines, solar panels and other materials made from mined rock.

MEDIA News organizations may see a dip in their audiences if voters elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a career politician whose time in office suggests he is less likely to break presidential norms than Donald Trump.

Biden, who was first elected to the U.S. senate in 1972, has a track record of not generating headlines as frequently as Trump. He is less incendiary than Trump and to date has not used social media to frequently attack rivals or retweet unproven theories, as Trump has. Yet even if a Biden presidency introduces a return to politics-as-usual, without the uncertainty that characterized much of the past four years, Trump could still generate headlines, via potential post-White House legal battles or remarks on his own platform.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and Business Insider, investors aligned with the Trump family are exploring opportunities to fund a conservative media venture or Trump-themed media outlet. If Biden wins, Fox Corp-owned Fox News could still attract a large audience, with the Democratic president’s critics rallying the network’s largely conservative base. More liberal viewers may have less reason to watch AT&T Inc -owned CNN and Comcast Corp's MSNBC, where anchors such as Don Lemon and Rachel Maddow have covered Trump’s misdeeds with outrage since he took office.

To be sure, other national crises will still drive the news cycle no matter who gets elected. With a COVID-19 vaccine not expected to be generally available in the United States until mid-2021, Americans are likely to experience continued travel and other restrictions - homebound and seeking clarity from the media about what happens next. RETAIL/TRADE

U.S. President Trump has imposed $370 billion in tariffs on goods imported from China, part of his "America First" agenda. Those tariffs on products ranging from handbags to small electronics are estimated to have cost U.S. importers some $61.6 billion through early September, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and have been blamed for eroding U.S. manufacturing competitiveness. Retailers argue the tariffs will result in higher prices for consumers and lost jobs. “If Biden wins, we expect that he will look to reevaluate the current strategy on trade," said Jonathan Gold, National Retail Federation Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy.

In general, retailers need a trade policy that provides certainty and stability as they plan supply chains to meet customer needs in a time when COVID-19 is creating more uncertainty, Gold said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India, UAE agree to explore ways to facilitate investments

India and the UAE on Tuesday agreed to explore ways to facilitate investments in key sectors with a view to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. The two sides agreed that the recent challenging circumstances of COVID-19 made ...

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Even as hopes of reaching survivors began to fade, rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building on Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. ...

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' after marginal improvement

The national capitals air quality slipped back into the very poor category again on Tuesday after recording a marginal improvement. However, the share of stubble burning in Delhis pollution dropped to 10 per cent during the day due to a cha...

Kenya's blind students struggle with social distancing as schools re-open

Kenyan students Purity Nduku and Blessing Cheroo, who go to a boarding school for blind and partially blind children near Nairobi, often walk holding hands. That way you are sure you have the support and if something happens, your friend wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020