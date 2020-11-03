TDB President and Minister Lawson to deliver address at Africa Fintech Summit

Dedalus Global (https://DedalusGlobal.com) and Ibex Frontier (www.IbexFrontier.com) are pleased to announce Honorable Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation of Togo, and Mr Admassu Tadesse, President and CEO of Trade and Development Bank (TDB), as keynote speakers for Africa Fintech Summit 2020 (https://AfricaFintechSummit.com). Mr Tadesse and Minister Lawson will deliver the opening keynote addresses on November 9 and 10, respectively. The Summit will conclude on November 12 with a headline fireside chat with Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Square.

A three-day virtual event held this November 9, 10, and 12, Africa Fintech Summit 2020 will open with a keynote address by Mr Tadesse. As TDB's President and CEO he has been the recipient of several distinctions, including being recognized as the 2019 African Banker of the Year. Since he joined TDB in 2012, Mr Tadesse has launched new business operations and spearheaded critical reforms that have fueled a US$5 billion increase in the bank's assets. Over the past eight years under Mr Tadesse's leadership, the Bank's capital and funding have multiplied five-fold and has seen significant growth in its shareholder base and its portfolio. In 2020, TDB was recognized by African Banker Awards as the 'African Bank of the Year'. TDB is the first DFI in Africa to use blockchain technology to carry out a trade finance transaction on dltledgers, enabling a $22 million white cane sugar trade from Asia to Africa.

Day two of the Summit will launch with a keynote address by Honorable Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation for Togo. Minister Lawson is leading Togo through a profound transition to an inclusive digital economy. Her initiatives as Minister have included diversifying private participation in the telecommunications sector, spearheading regulatory reforms for data protection and electronic transactions, setting up an innovation hub, and driving initiatives to deploy high-speed fibre broadband that links key institutions, including all public universities in the country. In 2012, Forbes magazine ranked her among the 20 most powerful young women in Africa and in 2019, she became the first African woman political figure to receive the Harvard Alumni Public Service Award. She is a fervent advocate of innovative solutions to Africa's developmental challenges and sits on the advisory board of the Digital Identity, Trade and Economy Initiative of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Jack Dorsey headlines the concluding fireside chat on November 12 with a discussion on decentralized finance, cryptocurrency, and financial inclusion in Africa.

The Summit's keynotes join an esteemed list of panellists – 60 senior-level executives from companies like MFS Africa, Jumia, DPO Group, Y-Combinator, Yoco, AMOLE, DHL Logistics, Citigroup, Flutterwave, EFG Hermes, and Citigroup.

The Summit is held with the support of its partners, U.S. State Department's Office of Global Partnerships and APO Group, and premier sponsors MFS Africa, Flutterwave, and AMOLE.

(With Inputs from APO)