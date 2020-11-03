Left Menu
Visa partners with DigitSecure, HDFC Bank for global-first live deployment of PCI certified Tap to Phone card acceptance solution

Visa has announced the first successful live deployment of a PCI certified Tap to Phone card acceptance solution, in partnership with DigitSecure and HDFC Bank, as per a statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:49 IST
Visa partners with DigitSecure, HDFC Bank for global-first live deployment of PCI certified Tap to Phone card acceptance solution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Visa has announced the first successful live deployment of a PCI certified Tap to Phonecard acceptance solution, in partnership with DigitSecure and HDFC Bank, as per a statement. DeliveryPlus is the first merchant to go live with HDFC Bank as the acquirer, as per the statement on Monday.

It will enable merchants to securely accept contactless card payments through an app on their NFC-enabled Android smartphones, and without having dedicated card acceptance devices. Keeping in line with the 'Make in India' goal of local innovation, DigitSecure is the first company based in Asia-Pacific to receive PCI security certification for deploying this technology.

The Tap to Phone technology will not only lower the operational costs for financial institutions but will also aid banks and fintech to enable more merchants for card acceptance. With this deployment, India has joined a list of more than 15 markets that now provide the Visa Tap to Phone technology for merchants to accept contactless card payments.

Speaking about it, Shailesh Paul, Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring, India and South Asia, Visa said, "The pandemic has accelerated the need for businesses to embrace safe, secure and contactless payments. In line with our global commitment of digitizing 50 million small businesses, we are delighted to do the first deployment of a PCI-certified Tap to Phonecard acceptance solution in partnership with HDFC Bank and DigitSecure, to offer easily accessible and asset-light, cost-effective solutions to merchants." "As more Indians adopt contactless forms of payments, merchants across the country can now easily use their mobile phones as a digital payment acceptance device," he added.

Further commenting on the partnership, Seshadri Kulkarni, CEO at DigitSecure said, "It is becoming increasingly necessary for merchants of all types and sizes to offer contact-free digital payments at all customer interactions points. With DigitSecure's PCI Certified App-first SoftPos platform with ready global processing integrations, financial institutions can quickly enable small businesses for card acceptance at a small fraction of cost and time." "Global businesses will find the platform compelling for it helps deliver consistent customer experience by way of minimal integrations and changes. We believe tap on phone technology will create a new paradigm in digital payments empowering small and on-the-go businesses to offer contactless payments to customers."

As per a recent Visa study, about 55 percent of consumers surveyed in India during the pandemic mentioned that they would use the Tap to Phone payment method due to its ease of use, saving of time, and eliminating the need to carry cash. Further commenting on the development, Parag Rao, Country Head for Payments, Business, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and Marketing, HDFC Bank said, "The prevailing circumstances have hastened the need to deepen the digital payment ecosystem in the country. The MSMEs and merchant segments form a critical backbone of the economy and it is imperative that they have access to the latest platforms available to enable digital payments. This global first Tap to Phone deployment, using smartphones, is part of our endeavor to provide affordable platforms for small merchants."

Sandeep Yadav, CEO, DeliveryPlus, also said, "As an e-com delivery services provider, we are able to scale quickly without incurring additional capital costs with DigitSecure SoftPoS Platform capability to process multiple merchants in different categories on the same device." Visa and DigitSecure have also entered into a strategic partnership to empower small businesses and enterprise merchants. DigitSecure has integrated their Tap to Phone solution with Visa's Cybersource platform to provide a single connection for omnichannel commerce solutions across segments, use cases, channels, and payment modes.

