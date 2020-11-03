HSL achieves distinctive milestones in a single day on Oct 31

Visakhapatnam, Nov 3 (PTI): Hindustan Shipyard Limited achieved distinctive milestones in a single day last week, October 31, concurrently launching five platforms, including four tugs and a 44-metre wide flap gate into the sea,HSL said. It delivered another platform on the same day, HSL said in a release on Tuesday.

HSL reached a third milestone on the same day when it was declared as Environmental Management System compliant and achieved the EMS-ISO 18001:2015 certification. It also received the Occupational Health and Safety Management System certificate, the release added.

"These events are an indication that HSL remains a trusted, committed and reliable shipyard. Also, HSL is striving to improve delivery performance by heeding to the feedback of customers and is determined to deliver all new projects on schedule and arrest delays in the ongoing projects caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the release added.