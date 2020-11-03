Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt to operate over 14,000 special buses for Deepavali

Vijayabhaskar, who earlier held a meeting with senior transport officials including Principal Secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, said the department had also made arrangements to operate 16,026 buses to enable the people return to Chennai and other places within the state for four days.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:37 IST
TN govt to operate over 14,000 special buses for Deepavali
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced it will operate over 14,000 special buses for the Deepavali festival. Ahead of the festival, the Tamil Nadu state transport department has made arrangements to operate about 9,510 buses from Chennai in addition to 5,247 specials from the districts for a total of 14,757 buses from November 11 to 13.

Post the festival of lights, the department has made arrangements to operate 16,026 specials from November 15 to 18. State Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar told reporters here that as in previous years, buses will be operated from five places in Chennai.

A total of 13 booking counters have been set up for the occasion, the minister added. Booking can be done through websites including www.tnstc.in, tnstc official app, www.redbus.in, www.paytm.com, www.busindia.com.

"Already, 27,000 people have made bookings for the specials in advance this time. We expect over five lakh people to travel during this festival season," Vijayabaskar said. As a result of several firms, especially IT companies resorting to work from home culture, and with several educational institutions facing extended closure due to lockdown, the department has decided to operate 14,757 specials for the Deepavali festival this year as against the 18,547 in 2019, the minister added.

Last year about 6.70 lakh people had availed the services. Vijayabhaskar, who earlier held a meeting with senior transport officials including Principal Secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, said the department had also made arrangements to operate 16,026 buses to enable the people return to Chennai and other places within the state for four days.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-China halts Ant Group's mega IPO

China suspended Ant Groups 37 billion stock market listing on Tuesday, thwarting the worlds largest IPO with just days to go, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.Following are instant reactions from inv...

Tehseen Poonawalla files complaint with EC over PM's Bihar poll rally speech

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission over a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bihar assembly polls campaigning, alleging that the PM was trying to polarise the electi...

Metro car shed land in Kanjurmarg owned by Maha govt: Aaditya

The land allotted for Metro car shed in suburban Kanjurmarg has always been with the Maharashtra government as per revenue records and the project work will continue as decided earlier, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on T...

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet

A Madurai court has taken cognisance of a CBI charge sheet against nine Tamil Nadu Police personnel in the custodial death case of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi district and directed that the accused be produced before it on November 11, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020